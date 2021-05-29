Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Cruz Azul host Santos Laguna in the second leg of their 2021 Clausura finals in Liga MX, hoping to finish the job and secure their first title since 1998.

La Máquina secured a vital 1-0 away victory in the first-leg on Friday and now enter the decisive clash with a healthy advantage. Cruz Azul boast a 12-game unbeaten run at home.

Santos Laguna have a mountain to climb as they need to score twice to turn the match around, although winning 1-0 would push the tie into extra time.

Last winning the Clausura title in 2018, the Guerreros are in a bit of a form slump right now. They have won just once from their last four games, and lost back-to-back in their last two.

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna Head-To-Head

In their last 20 meetings, Cruz Azul have been the dominant side with 11 wins. Meanwhile, Santos Laguna have claimed the spoils on six occasions, including one in their league campaign this year.

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Santos Laguna Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna Team News

Cruz Azul

The home side boast a clean bill of health going into the match and will likely play the same lineup as they did on Friday. The only exception is Yoshimar Yotun, who could make way for regular starter Orbelin Pineda.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Santos Laguna

Brian Lozano is the only notable absentee for the visitors as the winger has long been ruled out with an injury.

However, manager Guillermo Almada might be tempted to make some changes to the side which lost in the first leg.

Injured: Brian Lozano

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna Predicted XI

Cruz Azul (4-1-4-1): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Dominguez, Adrian Aldrete; Rafael Baca; Ignacio Rivero, Luis Romo, Guillermo Fernandez, Orbelin Pineda; Jonathan Rodriguez.

Santos Laguna (4-2-3-1): Carlos Acevedo; Carlos Orrantia, Felix Torres, Doria, Omar Campos; Alan Cervantes, Fernando Gorriaran; Juan Otero, Diego Valdes, Ayrton Precaido, Santiago Munoz.

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna Prediction

Santos Laguna will likely try and find an early lead in the match but such an all-out approach could backfire.

Cruz Azul have an excellent record at home and we're betting on them to continue that trend by avoiding defeat and securing the title.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-1 Santos Laguna

