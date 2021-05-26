Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX Clausura Final 2020-21

Cruz Azul play Santos Laguna at the Estadio Corona on Thursday in the first leg of their 2021 Clausura finals in Liga MX.

Cruz Azul's 24-year title-drought may be just two games away from ending.

La Máquina saw off Pachuca in the semi-finals following a narrow 1-0 victory in the second-leg and will now hope to get the job done.

But it won't be easy against the Guerreros, who're looking to end a nine-year wait of their own. They comprehensively beat Puebla at home in the last round.

A brace from Eduardo Aguirre coupled with a second-half goal from Ayrton Preciado secured a resounding 3-0 victory. That extended their unbeaten run in their backyard to five games.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Head-To-Head

There have been 30 previous clashes between the sides, with Cruz Azul narrowly edging Santos Laguna 14 victories to 11.

The sides last met on the first matchday of the 2021 Clausura, with Laguna securing a 1-0 victory at home. They'll be fancying a similar result on Thursday.

Santos Laguna Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Team News

Santos Laguna

Brian Lozano is the only notable absentee for the home side as the winger has been out all year with a tibia fracture.

However, head coach Guillermo Almada might still make some changes to his side, which lost to Puebla last time out. Striker Santiago Munoz is likely to start and midfielder Ronaldo Prieto is pushing to come into his starting XI.

Injured: Brian Lozano

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

2- The last 2 times that @ClubSantosEn 🟢🟢⚔️reached the final of @LigaBBVAMX, ended up winning the tournament (Clausura 2015 y Clausura 2018). Omen?#Guard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/B9PbtGYGW0 — OptaJorge (@OptaJorge) May 25, 2021

Cruz Azul

La Maquina have a clean bill of health going into the match. Head coach Juan Reynoso played his strongest XI against Pachuca in the last game and might field the same lineup again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Santos Laguna (4-2-3-1): Carlos Acevedo; Carlos Orrantia, Felix Torres, Doria, Omar Campos; Alan Cervantes, Fernando Gorriaran; Juan Otero, Diego Valdes, Ayrton Precaido, Santiago Munoz.

Cruz Azul (4-3-3): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Ignacio Rivero; Luis Romo, Rafael Baca, Guillermo Fernandez; Orbelin Pineda, Santiago Gimenez, Jonathan Rodriguez.

Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Santos Laguna have been excellent at home lately but Cruz Azul will be a difficult proposition.

Given that this is a final, the sides are not expected to go all out. We're predicting a cagey, low-scoring draw with everything to play for in the second leg.

Prediction: Santos Laguna 1-1 Cruz Azul