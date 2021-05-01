Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City: 5 talking points as Sergio Aguero puts Sky Blues on the brink of title | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City have one hand on the Premier League trophy after seeing off Crystal Palace in a routine victory on Saturday.

Quickfire goals from Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres in the second-half broke the home side's resolve and the Sky Blues could be champions as early as tomorrow should Liverpool beat Manchester United.

A cagey opening half saw a much-weakened Manchester City struggle to break down the Eagles, whose backline were well organised, with the team also posing a threat on the break.

However, the visitors came back strong from the interval, with Aguero and Torres scoring within two minutes of each other before the hour mark to essentially kill the contest.

FT: Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City



Pep Guardiola and co. will be intently watching tomorrow's Northwest derby at Old Trafford, but will have the decisive Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain at the back of their minds as well.

Here are the major talking points:

#1 Sergio Aguero ending on a high?

Aguero scored at Selhurst Park for the very first time - and it could be a title-clincher!

Not to jump the guns here, but that goal was prime Sergio Aguero, and if that's a sign of things to come from him in this home stretch, then he's certainly bowing out on a high.

The 32-year-old tore the net with an exquisite half-volley from a tight angle inside the area that left Vicente Guaita with no chance.

Despite playing only 10 games this season, his audacity to make an effort like that and the unerring accuracy with which he succeeded were both vintage Sergio Aguero.

It was only his second goal of the season but one that has potentially helped secure Manchester City the league.

#2 Palace frustrate City in first-half with low block

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus failed to get a single shot on target

Crystal Palace have ruffled Manchester City's feathers in the past and were on course to repeat the feat again tonight when they kept the champions in-waiting at bay during a resolute opening half.

Content to sit back and hit them on the break, the Eagles defended in two blocks of four, sometimes with even five at the back, cutting off the supply lines to Aguero and Jesus, who were left to feed off the scraps.

When the latter even had the ball in the net, he was flagged offside, leaving the Sky Blues without a shot on target in a toothless first period.

