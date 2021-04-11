Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea: 5 talking points as Christian Pulisic's brace fires the Blues to victory | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea returned to English Premier League 2020-21 action in style, annihilating Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace 1-4 at Selhurst Park. The emphatic-looking scoreline still doesn't paint a fair picture of the game, as Chelsea could have scored at least two or three more goals.

Thomas Tuchel's men had put the ghost of a 5-2 drubbing at the hands of West Brom behind them in their last game against FC Porto, and today was arguably the best the Pensioners have looked under the former Borussia Dortmund manager. Kai Havertz opened the scoring for the visitors, with Christian Pulisic's brace and Kurt Zouma's powerful header ensuring that Chelsea left with three points in their bag.

Today's win puts Chelsea in a comfortable position in the top-four race, as the Blues are just two points behind 3rd placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand.

On that note, let's take a look at the five crucial talking points from the game.

#5 Kai Havertz shows why Chelsea paid £71 million pounds for him

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Premier League

Heavily criticized for his passive style of play until this juncture, Kai Havertz played like a man possessed today. Linking the play in the final third effortlessly, Havertz repaid Thomas Tuchel's faith in him by bouncing back from a poor performance against FC Porto.

The mercurial attacker bagged a goan assist assist, apart from constantly picking away at the Crystal Palance centre-backs. Kai Havertz got in some really promising positions today to receive cut-backs and crosses, and should have added at least one more goal to his tally.

Havertz on playing as a false nine for #CFC: "I like it, I think it is a good position for me. I have the freedom to go everywhere I want to go." — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) April 10, 2021

#4 Crystal Palace's attack was toothless

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

Roy Hodgson decided to start the game with Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha as the two forwards, with Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze taking up the right and left flanks, respectively.

However, both the wingers and Zaha were completely neutralized by the Chelsea defense and Crystal Palace managed a solitary shot on target, Benteke connecting on a header from Jeffrey Schlupp's cross. Palace were simply unable to create enough chances for their strikers, their creative players finding it difficult to even string together a series of passes in Chelsea's territory.

We used to be pretty sure of keeping things tight defensively under Roy, this season has been the opposite.



Chelsea 4-0 Palace

Palace 0-7 Liverpool

Villa 3-0 Palace

Man City 4-0 Palace

Palace 0-3 Burnley

Spurs 4-1 Palace

Palace 1-4 Chelsea



-27 goal difference in 7 matches. 😔 — HLTCO (@HLTCO) April 10, 2021

Eberechi Eze was a passenger in today's proceedings as Callum Hudson-Odoi's movement on Chelsea's right flank had the Crystal Palace star pinned back in his half for the majority of the time. When he was presented with the ball, the youngster lacked the conviction and accuracy to find his teammates in the opposition's half.

