Chelsea have won four of their previous five games at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea travel to South London to take on Crystal Palace

Chelsea travel to Selhurst Park to lock horns with fierce London rivals Crystal Palace, as they aim to solidify their grip on fourth place in the EPL table.

Following a shock 3-2 loss at West Ham, the Blues returned to winning ways in sumptuous style with a 3-0 rout of Watford. They have won four of their five games in all competitions since the restart, but Frank Lampard knows there is no time to rest or dwell.

As expected, the situation in a London derby would be no different, especially since the Eagles have a knack of upsetting big sides.

Although, the Blues have won four of their previous five meetings against the South Londoners at Selhurst Park, who also do not have form on their side.

Roy Hodgson's troops won their first game after the restart, but have since lost thrice in a row without managing to score. Nevertheless, one simply cannot write them off.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of Chelsea's trip to Palace.

Crystal Palace v Chelsea: Head-to-head

Crystal Palace wins: 12

Chelsea wins: 28

Draws: 15

Crystal Palace v Chelsea: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in the Premier League)

Crystal Palace: L-L-L-W-W

Chelsea: W-L-W-W-W

Crystal Palace v Chelsea: Team News

Crystal Palace welcomed Christian Benteke in their previous game

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will most likely start Christian Benteke upfront after his return against Leicester City, but are still sweating over the fitness of James McCarthy and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Earlier in his press conference, Roy Hodgson confirmed the return of centre-back Martin Kelly, although the defender is some way off match fitness. The likes of Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins, meanwhile, remained sidelined.

Injuries: James Tomkins, Jeffrey Schlupp

Doubtful: Martin Kelly

Suspensions: None

N'Golo Kante's hamstring injury will see him out for about 10 days

Chelsea

Lampard announced that Chelsea will be without the in-form N'Golo Kante, as well as Mateo Kovacic and Fikayo Tomori, due to hamstring, Achilles, and muscle injuries respectively.

Addressing the media ahead of the game, Lampard said:

"Kante won’t be in the squad. He has a low-level hamstring injury. We’re hoping it’ll be a week or so. I would expect we’ll be very lucky to have him for Sheffield United."

This only implies that Jorginho, who has not featured at all since the restart, is set to line up at the heart of midfield.

Injuries: N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Fikayo Tomori

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Crystal Palace v Chelsea: Probable XI

Gary Cahill is in line to start against his former club Chelsea

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-5-1): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Gary Cahill, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt; Jordan Ayew, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Wilfried Zaha; Christian Benteke

Jorginho is likely to start his first game since the EPL resumption

Chelsea predicted XI (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ross Barkley, Jorginho, Mason Mount; Willian, Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic

Crystal Palace v Chelsea: Match Prediction

There is only one way the Eagles will set up against Chelsea. They will form a clustered midfield in front of a narrow back four, allowing the Blues to cross but not penetrate.

For sure, one can expect them to endure 10-15 minutes of relentless attacking through the left flank, and they may well succeed in breaching an erratic Chelsea defence.

It might turn out to be another frustrating spell for the visitors, who might surrender their fourth place to Manchester United.

Predicted score: Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea

