Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in an important encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Cityzens thrashed Aston Villa by a comfortable 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 37 out of the 70 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 17 victories.

Crystal Palace pulled off a comeback to secure a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture and have avoided defeat in both their games against Manchester City in a single league season only thrice in their history.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last eight matches away from home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in 2015.

Crystal Palace have failed to find the back of the net in their last four matches at home against Manchester City in the Premier League and last scored such a goal against the Cityzens in April 2019.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been surprisingly inconsistent this season. The Cityzens made a statement of intent against Aston Villa and will need to build a good run of results int he coming weeks.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Julian Alvarez to score - Yes