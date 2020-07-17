Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: 5 talking points as Red Devils grind out crucial victory | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Premier League, courtesy of goals from in-form forwards Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Crystal Palace were the better side in the first half, asserting control in midfield and good moments in attack, testing David de Gea a few times. Manchester United slowly grew into the game, and went ahead just before half-time after Rashford's lovely finish.

Palace continued to attack in the second half, and had a Jordan Ayew goal controversially ruled out by VAR. United again grew in stature as the second half progressed, with Bruno Fernandes hitting the post.

Anthony Martial doubled the lead, finishing off an excellent team move by putting the ball in the bottom corner. Both Rashford and Martial now have 22 goals in all competitions this season.

Palace offered little resistance after that, with United cruising to victory despite not being at their very best. Here, We look at the 5 talking points from the game.

#5 Another sloppy start by Manchester United

Manchester United endured a slow start against Crystal Palace

Similar to the Southampton and Aston Villa matches, Manchester United had a slow start to the game.

Crystal Palace dominated the early part of the proceedings, with star winger Wilfred Zaha bringing out a sharp save from David de Gea. The Palace players looked in control, with United finding it difficult to progress the ball. It would be fair to say that the players looked a little tired from the very beginning, having played huge amounts of football since the restart of the Premier League.

Advertisement

Having said that, this area is something that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to work upon. Against Aston Villa, a controversial penalty from Bruno Fernandes acted as the tonic. Against Southampton, Stuart Armstrong drew first blood and gave United a wake-up call.

Having control from the very beginning is going to be very important if Manchester United have any aspirations of challlenging for trophies in the near future.

#4 Manchester United missed Nemanja Matic

Scott McTominay in action for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to rest Nemanja Matic, and played Scott McTominay in the defensive midfield position. The change in the style of play was evident.

Manchester United were chaotic in the initial stages, and clearly missed Matic's experience and composure. McTominay is not a bad player by any means, but he fails to offer anything substantial to the United squad. The Scotland international is tenacious and works hard, but the truth is that he does not look like the heir to Matic's throne.

He didn't look comfortable on the ball, and seems to lack confidence in possession. Calm on the ball and defensively sound, as well as being left-footed, the Serbian Matic is currently one of the best defensive midfielders in the league.

He has signed a contract extension, which means that United are unlikely to buy a defensive midfielder this summer. However, it should be on the cards, sooner rather than later given Matic's age.