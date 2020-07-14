5 players who can replace David Silva at Manchester City

Regarded as one of the best midfielders to have played in the Premier League, David Silva will depart Manchester City this summer. The Spaniard joined Manchester City in 2010 and has served them faithfully for a decade. The 34-year old has made more than 400 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 76 goals.

Having announced his departure in June, Silva has given Manchester City ample time to search for a replacement.

Here, we look at five players who can replace David Silva at Manchester City.

#5 Fabian Ruiz - Napoli

Fabian Ruiz has been a good player for Napoli

One player who has been linked with a move to Manchester City for some time is Fabian Ruiz.

Ruiz joined Napoli after a good spell with boyhood club Real Betis for a fee of €30 million in 2018. He has been everpresent for the Italian side since then, with his creative prowess from midfield a vital asset for the team.

The Spanish international has a keen eye for a forward pass and can also contribute defensively. In a Napoli side that went through a tumultuous phase under then-manager Carlo Ancelotti, Ruiz was one of the few positives on the field.

Real Madrid are looking into an exchange between James Rodriguez and Napoli midfielder, Fabian Ruiz. (Cadena SER) pic.twitter.com/yuBrxGHeF8 — Calcio Direct (@CalcioDirect) July 7, 2020

Advertisement

The 24-year old looks set for a big move at some point within the next two seasons, with Manchester City touted as a possible destination. This season for Napoli, he has made 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

#4 Phil Foden - Manchester City

Phil Foden celebrates a goal for Manchester City

An obvious choice. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has often reiterated that Manchester City academy graduate Phil Foden will replace David Silva next season.

Foden's talent is undeniable. Strong technically and confident on the ball, Foden looks set to dominate Manchester City as well as England's midfield for the next decade. An excellent passer as well, Foden has improved a lot under Guardiola, who rates him very highly.

Phil Foden:



"It is just a love for #ManCity [that helps me focus]. Just having the patience. Wanting to be a massive player for this club. The determination I have inside me to train my best. Behind closed doors, that is what I do every day."



[via @SkySportsPL] pic.twitter.com/2ojr3WaOIV — Man City Report (@cityreport_) July 10, 2020

The 20-year old has enjoyed a productive campaign for the Cityzens so far. Despite having the likes of Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne in midfield, Guardiola has entrusted him with a lot of minutes.

In 31 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions this season, he has scored seven goals and provided four assists.

Also Read: Who was the best right-back in the Premier League 2019-20 season?