Who was the best right-back in the Premier League 2019-20 season?

Trent Alexander-Arnold is considered the best right-back of this Premier League season. Much has been made about the quality of right-backs in the Premier League. While Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has been the best right-back in the league, there has been some good competition. Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira have had good seasons. Some Chelsea fans will tell you that Reece James should be up there as well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the best right-backs in Europe

The 21-year old has been a sensation ever since making his debut for Liverpool in 2016. Slowly integrated into the side by manager Jurgen Klopp, He enjoyed a good 2017-18 campaign, culminating with a call-up to the England World Cup squad.

Already a fan favourite, Alexander-Arnold's stock has continued to rise. Regarded as the best offensive right-back in the world, his crossing abilities and his creativity have earned plaudits from various critics. Many have claimed that the Liverpool academy graduate should seamlessly transition into a midfield role if needed.

Assists in the last two season:



Trent Alexander-Arnold - 24

Andy Robertson- 20

Kevin De Bruyne - 20 pic.twitter.com/7en6O5EZ5B — Dave* (@JoeDaveGomez) July 8, 2020

Alexander-Arnold has been the part of an incredible Liverpool defence this season. Due to a structured midfield shape, he comfortably goes forward as and when needed. The midfielders drop in the right-back spot to cover defensively, relieving Alexander-Arnold of additional defensive duties.

This season for Liverpool, the England international has been in stunning form. In 44 games in all competitions for the club, he has scored three goals and provided 13 assists. He is also an excellent free-kick taker, capable of scoring goals from long-distances.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is already a fan favourite at Liverpool

He averages 2.9 tackles and interceptions per game, also making 1.7 clearances per game. Offensively, he manages 1.1 shots per game, while averaging a stunning 2.4 key passes per game. He manages 5.4 long balls per game, as well as 2.2 crosses.

These are phenomenal numbers for a 21-year old right-back. Alexander-Arnold leads the Liverpool squad for key passes per game and crosses per game, while coming second for long balls per game.

Here's Trent Alexander-Arnold starring in 'How to Absolutely run a Game from Right-Back'



Enjoypic.twitter.com/tZQENYBZyx — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) July 5, 2020

Many opine that the youngster is a generational talent, akin to the likes of Kylian Mbappe. His unique skill-set looks set to change the way a right-back is supposed to play. Klopp's Liverpool does a majority of their ball progression via their full-backs Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, and the reason is clear. With the likes of Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield, the middle of the park is more structured and functional.

Liverpool's midfielders are efficient players who provide zeal and dynamism to the side. However, they lack the creativity that Alexander-Arnold possesses. That is the reason why the right-back can be found higher up the pitch most of the times, contributing to attacks and adding to the numbers.

Having won the Champions League as well as the Premier League with Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold looks set to enjoy a bright future in the game.

