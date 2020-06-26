EPL 2019-20 Champions | 5 most impactful players as Liverpool end 30-year wait

Liverpool win the EPL title after an agonising 30-year wait

We look at 5 players who played a major role as Liverpool became the champions of England

Fans Celebrate Liverpool FC Winning The Premier League Title

Liverpool are the EPL champions. Ending an agonising 30-year wait, Jurgen Klopp and his men managed to win the coveted EPL title, with fans of the club delirious with joy.

This Liverpool team is being regarded by many as one of the best teams in EPL history, and rightly so. Their title win is the earliest in the league's history, having won the title with 7 games remaining. The Reds are well on their way to a record points tally and could surpass the current EPL record of 100 points, set by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in 2017-18.

1990-2020.



Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title is over. pic.twitter.com/9MXENLCCXC — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 25, 2020

Here, we look at Liverpool's 5 most impactful players in EPL 2019-20

Alisson Becker #1

Alisson has been one of the best goalkeepers in the EPL

When Liverpool splurged £66.8 million, a then world-record fee for a goalkeeper on Alisson from Roma, there was an element of surprise to it. Not that the Brazilian was a bad goalkeeper, but rather a good one. It was the fee which made everyone sit up and take notice. Having initially been a backup goalkeeper at Roma behind Wojciech Szczesny, Alisson produced some brilliant performances throughout 2017-18 season for the Italian club, which made the EPL giants spend some of the Philippe Coutinho money they had made on him.

In hindsight, the move looks like a bargain. Alisson has been exceptional for Liverpool, with his cat-like reflexes and ability to play out from the back helping the EPL side out multiple times. In 22 EPL appearances this season, the 27-year old Brazilian international has kept 14 clean sheets, conceding only 11 goals in the process. He has kept the most clean sheets in the EPL this season, despite having played 6 games less than the second-best, Manchester City's Ederson.

Virgil Van Dijk #4

Virgil van Dijk in action for Liverpool

Arguably the best defender in world football right now. Virgil van Dijk's ascendancy from a Scottish league centre-back to a Champions League and EPL winner has been well-documented. Having been bought from Southampton under controversial circumstances for £75 million, a then world-record fee for a defender, van Dijk immediately became a fan favourite when he scored a goal on his debut against arch-rivals Everton.

Ever since then, the Dutch centre-back has gone from strength to strength. His presence seems to have had a major impact on the Liverpool backline, while his towering presence, as well as calmness on the ball, has helped Jurgen Klopp's side massively.

The 28-year old van Dijk has been everpresent for Liverpool in the EPL this season. In 31 league appearances, he has scored four goals and provided an assist. He leads the Liverpool squad for clearances and average passes per game.

Jordan Henderson #14

Jordan Henderson with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

The captain and leader of this Liverpool team, Jordan Henderson, once regarded as a flop after just one season with the Reds, will lift the EPL trophy after some stellar performances.

Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland for a fee of £20 million. After just one season at the club, he was told that he would be sold to Fulham; the Englishman rejected the move and decided to stay with the EPL giants.

What a decision that has turned out to be. The 30-year old midfielder is now in the running for the coveted PFA Player of the Year gong, having put in some fine performances this season in the league.

In 27 EPL appearances, the English international has scored three goals and provided five assists. He is second in the squad for tackles per game, with 2.2. He also manages one key pass per game, boasting of good passing numbers as well.

Mohamed Salah #11

Mohamed Salah has become one of the world's best at Liverpool

What an inspired signing this has been for the EPL side. Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from Roma for a then club-record fee of £37 million. The Egyptian took the EPL like duck to water, finishing his first season with 32 goals in the league, EPL's all-time highest goalscorer for a 38-game season.

Salah, who has previously played in the EPL for Chelsea, is now regarded as one of the best players in the world, with the 28-year old having won back-to-back Golden Boots over the last two seasons.

Sadio Mané is the first Senegalese player to win the Premier League trophy.



Mohamed Salah is the first Egyptian to win the Premier League trophy.



Liverpool's dynamic duo make history. pic.twitter.com/Dt1lSaaS7x — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 26, 2020

This season, the Egyptian international has made 27 appearances in the EPL, scoring 17 goals and providing seven assists. Capable of playing all across the forward line, Salah also manages 1.8 key passes per game, as well as 1.7 dribbles per game.

Sadio Mane #10

Sadio Mane has been in good form this season

Another astute signing of Liverpool from Southampton. Sadio Mane arrived for a fee of £34 million in 2016, and it would be fair to say that the Sengalese forward has been worth every bit of that money.

Mane has quietly been one of Liverpool's star performers, both in the EPL as well as in Europe. A pacey winger with quick feet, Mane's chemistry with forwards Salah and Roberto Firmino has been the catalyst for Liverpool's successes over the past couple of seasons.

This season in the EPL, the 28-year old Mane has made 28 appearances, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists. He manages 2.2 shots per game, 1.7 key passes per game and 2 dribbles as well. A complete forward, and a favourite of manager Jurgen Klopp.

