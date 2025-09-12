Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025 

Crystal Palace and Sunderland will battle for three points in a Premier League round four clash on Saturday (September 13th). The game will be played at Selhurst Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 away win over Aston Villa before the international break a fortnight ago. They went into the lead through Jean-Philippe Mateta's 21st-minute penalty. Marc Guehi made it 2-0 midway through the second half before Ismaila Sarr completed the scoring with 12 minutes left in regulation time.

Sunderland, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Brentford. Kevin Schade missed a penalty for the visitors just before the hour-mark but Igor Thiago spared his blushes by opening the scoring in the 77th minute. However, Enzo Le Fee equalized from the spot five minutes later, while Wilson Isidor scored the match-winner deep into injury time.

The win saw the Black Cats climb to sixth spot in the standings with six points from three games. Crystal Palace are eighth on five points.

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 49th meeting between the two sides. Crystal Palace have a slightly better record with 16 wins to their name, Sunderland were victorious 16 times while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since February 2017 when Sunderland claimed a 4-0 away win en-route their relegation.

Palace have made a three-game unbeaten start to a PL season for the first time since the 1992-93 campaign.

Sunderland are aiming to become only the third promoted side in PL history to win three of their opening four games of a season.

Palace have kept just two clean sheets in their last 15 home league games.

All five of Sunderland's five goals this season have come in the second half.

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Prediction

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games, the longest unbeaten streak in the league. They are the slight pre-game favorites here and will fancy their chances of claiming maximum points in their quest for continental qualification.

Sunderland returned to the Premier League for the first time in eight years having defeated Sheffield United in the Playoff final last season. The Black Cats have made a remarkable start to the campaign as they aim to buck the trend of promoted sides suffering immediate relegation in each of the last two seasons.

Backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Sunderland

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

