CSKA Moscow vs FC Khimki prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

CSKA Moscow are back in action in the Russian Premier League this weekend as they host FC Khimki in a crucial fixture at the VEB Arena on Sunday. CSKA Moscow have been excellent over the course of this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

FC Khimki are currently in 12th place in the Russian Premier League standings and are putting up an impressive fight to stay out of the relegation zone. The away side has recovered after a slow start to the season and stunned Krasnodar with a 1-0 victory last weekend.

CSKA Moscow, on the other hand, conceded the top spot in the Russian Premier League to title rivals Zenit Saint Petersburg after a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Rubin Kazan in the previous game. The Moscow outfit also suffered a defeat in the Europa League this week and needs to bounce back in this game.

CSKA lost chances to qualify for Europa League Round of 32 after home defeat

CSKA Moscow vs FC Khimki Head-to-Head

CSKA Moscow have an excellent record against FC Khimki and have won 10 games out of a total of 13 matches played between the two teams. FC Khimki have managed only one victory against the Russian giants and need to pull a rabbit out of the hat this weekend.

The reverse fixture between these two teams in August this year ended in a convincing 2-0 victory fo CSKA Moscow. FC Khimki were not at their best on the day and will want to put in a better performance on Sunday.

CSKA Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: L-D-W-W-W

FC Khimki form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-W-L-W

CSKA Moscow vs FC Khimki Team News

Mario Fernandes is back for CSKA Moscow

CSKA Moscow

Kirill Nababkin, Vadim Karpov, and Bruno Fuchs are currently injured and will also be sidelined against FC Khimki. Alan Dzagoev and Mario Fernandes have returned to the squad and are likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs, Vadim Karpov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Khimki need to be at their best. Image Source: Russian Premier League

FC Khimki

Danil Kazantsev is recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out against CSKA Moscow. Vladimir Dyadyun has picked up one yellow card too many this season and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Danil Kazantsev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Vladimir Dyadyun

CSKA Moscow vs FC Khimki Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Georgy Schennikov, Hordur Magnusson, Igor Diveev, Mario Fernandes; Konstantin Maradishvili, Ivan Oblyakov; Nikola Vlasic, Arnor Sigurdsson, Chidera Ejuke; Fyodor Chalov

CSKA defender Igor Diveev spoke about his physical condition and the difference in performances in UEFA competitions and in RPL before the Europa League match with Wolfsberger

FC Khimki Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ilya Lantratov; Aleksandr Filin, Egor Danilkin, Dmitri Tikhiy; Brian Idowu, Aleksandr Troshechkin, Denis Glushakov, Kirill Bozhenov; Reziuan Mirzov, Mohamed Konate, Ilya Kukharchuk

CSKA Moscow vs FC Khimki Prediction

CSKA Moscow have an excellent squad at their disposal and will want to bounce back from what has been a disappointing week. The likes of Fyodor Chalov and Arnor Sigurdsson have stepped up to the plate for the Moscow side this season and will have to be at their best this weekend.

FC Khimki have won four of their last five games in the Russian Premier League and will want to pull off another upset on Sunday. CSKA Moscow are the better side on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 2-1 FC Khimki

