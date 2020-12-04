Villarreal vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Villarreal host Elche at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday. Villarreal have been excellent this season and are the favourites going into this season.

Elche are currently in tenth place in the La Liga standings and have been largely inconsistent over the course of the season. The away side was held to a 1-1 draw by Cadiz last weekend and has plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Villarreal were also held to a 1-1 draw by league-leaders Real Sociedad last weekend but remain in the top four of the league standings. The Yellow Submarines have been excellent under Unai Emery and have lost only one league game this season.

Villarreal vs Elche Head-to-Head

Villarreal have won only two of their six games against Elche in recent history with four matches ending in draws. Elche have a miserable record against Villarreal and will want to pull off an upset this weekend.

The previous game between the two sides in 2015 resulted in a narrow 1-0 victory for Villarreal. The home side has remained one of La Liga's most imposing teams in recent history and holds all the cards going into this game.

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-W-D

Elche form guide in La Liga: D-D-D-L-W

Villarreal Team News

Villarreal have a few injury concerns

Villarreal

Villarreal have a few injury concerns going into this game and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Moi Gomez, and Carlos Bacca in this fixture. Paco Alcacer is also carrying a knock and remains doubtful for this game.

Injured: Carlos Bacca, Moi Gomez, Alberto Moreno

Doubtful: Paco Alcacer

Suspended: None

Lucas Boye is currently injured

Elche

Elche will have to do without the injured Lucas Boye against Villarreal this weekend. Emiliano Rigoni is also a doubt and might not be included in the squad for this match.

Injured: Lucas Boye

Doubtful: Emiliano Rigoni

Suspended: None

Villarreal vs Elche Predicted XI

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Pervis Estupinan, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Mario Gaspar; Manu Trigueros, Vicente Iborra, Daniel Parejo; Alfonso Pedraza, Fernando Nino, Gerard Moreno

Elche Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Edgar Badia; Josema, Gonzalo Verdu, Diego Gonzalez, Antonio Barragan; Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone; Fidel, Tete Morente, Josan; Pere Milla

Villarreal vs Elche Prediction

Villarreal have a powerful squad and have shown tremendous improvement since the start of the season. Unai Emery has unlocked the potential of several players in his squad and will want all three points from this game.

Elche are capable of pulling off an upset but will need to plug all the holes in their defence against a dangerous opponent. Villarreal are in excellent form and hold all the cards in this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 3-1 Elche

