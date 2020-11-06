The Russian Premier League returns to the fold this weekend as CSKA Moscow lock horns with FC Rostov at the VEB Arena on Sunday. CSKA Moscow are an excellent team and are the favourites to win this game.
CSKA Moscow are currently at the top of the Russian Premier League standings and have been exceptional over the past month. The Moscow outfit picked up a narrow 1-0 victory against Rotor last week and will want to put in an improved performance in this game.
FC Rostov have also exceeded expectations this season and are in fifth place in the Russian Premier League table. The away side shocked Spartak Moscow last weekend and will want to replicate the feat against CSKA Moscow on Sunday.
CSKA Moscow vs FC Rostov Head-to-Head
CSKA Moscow have a good record against FC Rostov and have won 12 matches out of a total of 28 games against Sunday's opposition. FC Rostov have managed 10 victories and will be intent on cutting the deficit this weekend.
The previous game between these two sides last year resulted in a 2-1 victory for FC Rostov. CSKA Moscow have improved over the last few months and have a point to prove in this game.
CSKA Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-W-W-L
FC Rostov form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-L-W-L-W
CSKA Moscow vs FC Rostov Team News
CSKA Moscow
Mario Fernandes' coronavirus test returned inconclusive results and the defender might be ruled out of this game. Kirill Nababkin, Georgy Schennikov, and Bruno Fuchs are currently injured and will also be sidelined against FC Rostov.
Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs, Georgy Schennikov
Doubtful: Mario Fernandes
Suspended: None
FC Rostov
FC Rostov have a few injury concerns going into this game and will need to be wary of CSKA Moscow's attacking prowess. Mathias Normann and Khoren Bayramyan remain doubtful for FC Rostov going into this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Mathias Normann, Khoren Bayramyan
Suspended: None
CSKA Moscow vs FC Rostov Predicted XI
CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Baktiyor Zainutdinov, Hordur Magnusson, Igor Diveev, Konstantin Maradishvili; Alan Dzagoev, Ivan Oblyakov; Nikola Vlasic, Konstantin Kuchaev, Chidera Ejuke; Fedor Chalov
FC Rostov Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sergey Pesjakov; Nikolay Poyarkov, Kento Hashimoto, Maksim Osipenko, Aleksey Kozlov; Danil Glebov; Roman Tugarev, Roman Eremenko, Pavel Mamaev, Dmitriy Poloz; Pontus Almqvist
CSKA Moscow vs FC Rostov Prediction
CSKA Moscow have enjoyed an excellent season and will be in no mood to relent this weekend. With Zenit Saint Petersburg hot on their heels, the Moscow side cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.
FC Rostov have been relatively inconsistent over the past month and will have to be their best selves against Sunday's opposition. CSKA Moscow are the better side on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: CSKA Moscow 2-0 FC Rostov
Published 06 Nov 2020, 18:54 IST