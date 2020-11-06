VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the Bundesliga is back in action this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg take on an in-form TSG Hoffenheim outfit at the Volkswagen Arena on Sunday. Both sides have endured mixed starts to their campaigns and will want to pick a victory in this game.

VfL Wolfsburg have a good defensive record this season but have struggled to clinch victories in their Bundesliga matches so far. The home side has drawn four of its last five games and needs all three points from this game.

TSG Hoffenheim did not make the best possible start to their season but came roaring back into the scene with an excellent 5-0 victory against Liberec in the UEFA Europa League this week. The away side has managed only one point in its last four Bundesliga matches, however, and will want to win this fixture.

"The performances are ok, whether it's in the @Bundesliga_DE or @EuropaLeague. Now we need to ensure that the results in the @Bundesliga_DE match them. We're not satisfied with them right now."



🗣️ Sebastian #Hoeneß#WOBTSG | #Pressconference

VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

VfL Wolfsburg have an excellent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 12 games out of a total of 25 matches played between the two sides in the recent past. Hoffenheim have managed only six victories and need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in an exhilarating 2-3 victory for VfL Wolfsburg. Wout Weghorst scored a stunning hat-trick on the day and will play an important role in this game.

VfL Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-D-D-D

TSG Hoffenheim form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-L-L-W

VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim Team News

VfL Wolfsburg have a depleted squad

VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg have a relatively depleted squad at the moment and will have to do without Paulo Otavio, Marin Pongracic, Jeffrey Bruma, and Ignacio Camacho in this game. Josuha Guilavogui, William, and Kevin Mbabu also remain doubtful going into this game.

Injured: Paulo Otavio, Marin Pongracic, Jeffrey Bruma, Ignacio Camacho

Doubtful: Josuha Guilavogui, William, Kevin Mbabu

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim need to win this game

TSG Hoffenheim

Robert Skov was sent off for a reckless challenge against Union Berlin last week and is suspended for this game. Ermin Bicakcic, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Stefan Posch, and Dennis Geiger are injured and have been ruled out against VfL Wolfsburg.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Stefan Posch, Dennis Geiger

Doubtful: Benjamin Hubner

Suspended: Robert Skov

VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim Predicted XI

VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-5-1): Koen Casteels; Jerome Roussillon, John Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Ridle Baku; Josip Brekalo, Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold, Admir Mehmedi, Maximilian Philipp; Wout Weghorst

TSG Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Oliver Baumann; Ryan Sessegnon, Havard Nordtveit, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Akpoguma; Sebastian Rudy; Florian Grillitsch, Diadie Samassekou, Christoph Baumgartner; Munas Dabbur, Ishak Belfodil

VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

VfL Wolfsburg have enjoyed a good season so far but will want to make further improvements going into this game. The home side has an array of attacking players and will threaten Hoffenheim's goal this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim have not been at their Bundesliga and will need to prove a point in this game. With Wolfsburg's defence in excellent form, Hoffenheim will have to work hard to take something away from this encounter.

Prediction: VfL Wolfsburg 1-1 TSG Hoffenheim

