CSKA Sofia vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

CSKA Sofia will host Bodo/Glimt on matchday two of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over city rivals Levski Sofia in the Bulgarian Parva Liga on Sunday. Graham Carey and Jordy Caicedo scored in either half to help their side complete the comeback victory.

Erik Botheim's 75th-minute strike was enough to give Bodo/Glimt a narrow 1-0 home win over Valerenga in the Norwegian Eliteserien on the same day.

Sofia kicked off their Conference League campaign with a 5-1 thrashing away to AS Roma a fortnight ago. Glimt secured a 3-1 victory over Zorya Luhansk to climb up to second place in Group C.

CSKA Sofia vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head

This is Bodo/Glimt's first season of continental football and their positive start will give them extra impetus to push for another victory. Both sides clash for the first time and the visitors will be keen to secure a positive result ahead of their double-header with group favorites Roma.

The hosts have won three matches on the trot while Bodo/Glimt have been even more impressive and are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

CSKA Sofia form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Bodo/Glimt form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

CSKA Sofia vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

CSKA Sofia

Bismark Charles has been ruled out through injury while Yanic Wildschut is suspended due to a double booking he received against Roma.

Furthermore, Menno Koch and Tibaut Vion (ankle) are both doubts for Glimt's visit.

Injuries: Bismark Charles

Doubtful: Menno Koch, Tibaut Vion

Suspension: Yanic Wildschut

Bodo/Glimt

Victor Boniface and Sondre Sorli have been ruled out due to injuries. There are no suspension worries for the Norwegian champions.

Injuries: Victor Boniface, Sondre Sorli

Suspension: None

CSKA Sofia vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI

CSKA Sofia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gustavo Busatto (GK); Bradley Mazikou , Thomas Lam, Jurgen Matheij, Ivan Turitsov; Amos Youga, Geferson, Graham Carey; Georgi Yomov, Ahmed Ahmedov, Jordy Caicedo

Bodo / Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Halkin (GK); Fredrik Bjorkan, Marius Lode, Brede Moe, Alfons Sampsted; Ulrik Saltnes, Patrick Berg, Hugo Vetlesen; Amahl Pellegrino, Erik Botheim, Ola Solbakken

CSKA Sofia vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

The two sides have almost equal chances of securing a win here, although CSKA Sofia's superior pedigree, as well as home advantage, gives them an edge.

That will count for little for a Bodo Glimt side who play only one way, on the front foot, to try to outscore their opponents. This should make for an interesting watch due to the contrasting styles and we are predicting the points to be shared with goals at both ends.

Prediction: CSKA Sofia 2-2 Bodo/Glimt

Edited by Shardul Sant