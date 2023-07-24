CSKA Sofia vs Sepsi Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July 2023

CSKA Sofia host Sepsi at the Bulgarian Army Stadium in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Reds are looking to make a comeback in European competition this season after missing out last year. They reached the playoff round of the Europa Conference League but lost to Basel, 2-1 on aggregate.

Sofia had beaten them 1-0 at home in the first leg, but the Swiss outfit overturned the deficit in the return.

In the previous two years, they played in the group stages of the Europa League and the Europa Conference League, going out in the first round in both competitions.

Saša Ilić's side officially started their 2023-24 season last weekend, drawing 0-0 with Hebar 1918 before defeating Krumovgrad 1-0 at home in the league.

On the other hand, Sepsi won the Romanian Cup last season, earning them a spot in these qualifiers for the third year running. In the 2021-22 season, the Red and Whites lost out in the second qualifying round of the Conference League. Last year, they went a step further but lost out in the third round.

They began their new campaign by lifting the Supercopa Romaniei earlier this month, and have picked up four points in two league matches since.

CSKA Sofia vs Sepsi Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

CSKA Sofia and Sepsi met in a friendly last year, where the latter won 4-0.

Sepsi haven't conceded a single goal in three official games this season (1-0 vs Farul, 0-0 vs Rapid Bucuresti and 1-0 vs U Craiova).

CSKA Sofia, too, are yet to concede this season after two games (0-0 vs Hebar 1918 and 1-0 vs Krumovgrad).

CSKA Sofia have won two of their last three European qualifiers at home, including playoffs (4-0 vs Makedonija GP and 1-0 vs Basel).

Sepsi have won just one of their six qualifying matches in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

CSKA Sofia vs Sepsi Prediction

CSKA Sofia have far more European experience under their belt than Sepsi, who've never even reached the group stage of a major European tournament.

Given how strong both their defenses have been, we expect a dull clash, but Sofia might prevail at home.

Prediction: CSKA Sofia 1-0 Sepsi

CSKA Sofia vs Sepsi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: CSKA Sofia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No