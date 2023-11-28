Cukaricki vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th November 2023

Cukaricki will play host to Ferencvaros at Gradski stadion Dubočica in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Game Preview

The hosts are on the verge of elimination, having lost their previous four games. They sit bottom of Group F with no points but still have the opportunity to bounce back. They could bid for the second spot if they win their remaining two matches. Second and third-placed Ferencvaros and Genk hold six points each.

The Highlanders, however, are not in good shape and may not be able to catch up. They boast just two wins in their last 10 matches in all competitions, losing seven times. On the domestic front, they sit seventh in the 2023–24 Serbian SuperLiga, trailing the leaders, Partizan, by 20 points, after 15 rounds of games.

The visitors won the reverse fixture 3-1 at Ferencváros Stadion in Budapest but are expecting fiercer opposition in the return leg. The hosts bungled several goal chances in the first leg due to a lack of composure but could do better this time thanks to home advantage. The visitors boast one win in five away matches.

Zoldek is participating in the Europa Conference League for the first time, entering the competition in the second qualifying round. Ferencvaros won the 2022–23 Nemzeti Bajnokság I – Hungarian top flight - and currently sits second in the new campaign, trailing top-placed Paks by two points.

Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cukaricki have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

They have scored three goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.

They are appearing in the competition for the third time, totaling 14 games (four wins, one draw, and nine defeats).

Ferencvaros have won once, drawn thrice, and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Cukaricki have won once and lost four times in their last five matches while Ferencvaros have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice. Form Guide: Cukaricki – W-L-L-L-L, Ferencvaros – D-L-D-L-W.

Game Prediction

The hosts need to improve their defending and limit misfiring to be able to stay competitive. They have scored only once and conceded 12 times. This game is their last chance to redress their ailing campaign.

The visitors boast impressive goal-punchers and could have their say anywhere. Barnabas Varga has netted nine times in the campaign while Adama Traore has six goals to his name.

Ferencvaros come as the favorite based on form.

Prediction: Cukaricki 1-2 Ferencvaros

Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Ferencvaros

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Ferencvaros to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cukaricki to score - Yes