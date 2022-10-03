Current leading goalscorers across Europe's top 5 leagues (October 2022)

The 2022-23 football campaign has witnessed a rush of goals from various clubs across Europe's major top leagues.

The likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Lazio are among some of the highest-scoring clubs in Europe.

Some players have also been very lethal in front of goal for their respective teams. They have begun the campaign on a prolific note and have helped their sides gain some early momentum this season.

As such, the article will look at the current leading goal scorers across Europe's major leagues at the moment.

#5 Bundesliga - Niclas Füllkrug - Werder Bremen

Füllkrug has scored the most goals in the Bundesliga this season

The German Bundesliga is currently among the top five leagues in Europe due to its rating in terms of clubs and football quality.

Alongside some unexpected competition, there has been a rush of goals in the Bundesliga this season. The likes of Bayern Munich (23), Werder Bremen (18) and Eintracht Frankfurt (16) are among the top scoring teams in the league.

After eight games played in the league, German forward Niclas Füllkrug currently leads the goal scoring chart in the Bundesliga.

The 29-year-old forward has been in red-hot-form for Werder Bremen this season, registering seven goals and one assist in the league.

Füllkrug is currently ahead of the likes of Sheraldo Becker (six), Christopher Nkunku (six) and Jamal Musiala (five) in the Bundesliga top scorers chart.

Werder Bremen are currently eighth in the league table.

#4 Serie A - Marko Arnautović - Bologna

Juventus v Bologna FC - Serie A

Another league that has witnessed a rush of goals in Europe this season is the Serie A. Teams such as Napoli (18), Lazio (17), AC Milan (16) and Udinese (15) are currently among the highest scoring teams.

As regards goal poachers in the Serie A, Austrian forward Marko Arnautović has scored the most goals in the league this season.

The 33-year-old forward has so far netted an impressive six goals in eight appearances for 17th placed Bologna this season.

Arnautović is also ahead of the likes of Ciro Immobile (five), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (five), and Dušan Vlahović (five), in the Serie A top scorers chart.

#3 Ligue 1 - Neymar Jr. - Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar is one of Europe's best players

Another highly rated league in Europe is the French Ligue 1, which consists of some of the biggest clubs and footballing talents in the world.

Teams such as Paris Saint-Germain (28), Montpellier (21), Olympique de Marseille (19) and Lorient are among the highest scoring sides this season.

After nine games played so far, Brazilian forward Neymar currently leads the Ligue 1 top scorers chart with eight goals and seven assists.

The 30-year-old winger is also ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe (eight), Florian Sotoca (six) and Jonathan David (six) in the top scorers chart.

#2 La Liga - Robert Lewandowski - Barcelona

Lewandowski has scored nine La Liga goals this season

The 2022-23 La Liga campaign has also not been short of goals. Teams such as Barcelona (19), Real Madrid (18), Atletico Bilbao (16) and Atletico Madrid (12) are among the highest scoring sides.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has also scored the most goals in La Liga this season, with nine goals and two assists to his credit.

He has helped Barcelona to the first spot in the La Liga table as of now.

The Barcelona forward is ahead of the likes of Borja Iglesias (six), Iago Aspas (five) and Vinicius Junior (five) in the top scorers chart.

#1 Premier League - Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Haaland is one the most in-form strikers in Europe this season

The Premier League is widely considered one of the most glamorous football leagues in Europe due to the amount of quality it possesses.

So far this season, the likes of Manchester City (29), Arsenal (20), Tottenham (19) and Liverpool (18), are the highest scoring clubs in the league.

Regarding goal scorers, Norwegian forward Erling Haaland is currently having a fun-filled campaign in front of goal in the league.

The Manchester City forward has scored a stunning 14 goals and three assists in eight games this season. Haaland has also netted three hat-tricks in the ongoing campaign.

He is also ahead of the likes of Harry Kane (seven), Aleksandar Mitrović (six), Roberto Firmino (six) and Gabriel Jesus (five) in the top scorers chart.

Haaland is also the leading goalscorer in Europe's top five leagues.

