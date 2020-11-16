Czech Republic vs Slovakia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The UEFA Nations League is back with its final round of group-stage fixtures as Czech Republic take on Slovakia at the Doosan Arena in Plzen. Both teams have been inconsistent in the competition so far and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Czech Republic are currently in the second place in their group and need a victory in this game to potentially pip Scotland to promotion into League A. The Czech side defeated Israel by a 1-0 margin over the weekend and have a point to prove going into this game.

Slovakia stunned Scotland with a 1-0 victory of their own on Sunday and are engaged in a battle of their own to avoid relegation this week. The away side will want to remain in League B of the UEFA Nations League and need a comprehensive victory in this fixture.

Czech Republic vs Slovakia Head-to-Head

Czezh Republic have an exceptional record against Slovakia and have won eight games out of a total of 13 matches in this fixture. Slovakia have managed only three victories against Czech Republic and will have to step up to the plate this week.

The previous meeting between these two teams resulted in an emphatic 3-1 victory for Czech Republic. Slovakia have improved as a defensive unit over the past two months and will want to put in a better performance on Wednesday.

Czech Republic form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Slovakia form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Cesc Fabregas claims former Arsenal teammate Jack Wilshere could have played for Real Madrid or Barcelona

Czech Republic vs Slovakia Team News

Czech Republic have a strong squad

Czech Republic

Ondrej Kudela, Lukas Provod, Jan Boril, Liberec goalkeeper Filip Nguyen, and David Pavelka have tested positive for the coronavirus and will be unable to play a part in this game. Ondrej Celustka, Patrik Schick, and Adam Hlozek are also injured and will have to be replaced in the starting eleven.

Injuries: Ondrej Kudela, Lukas Provod, Jan Boril, Filip Nguyen, David Pavelka, Tomas Pekhart, Ondrej Celustka, Patrik Schick, Adam Hlozek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovakia need a victory in this game

Advertisement

Slovakia

Slovakia have no discernible injury concerns at the moment and are likely to field an unchanged line-up for this game. The away side has a defensively robust unit and needs to take it up a notch in this game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Czech Republic vs Slovakia Predicted XI

Czech Republic predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Jakub Brabec, Ales Mateju; Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral; Lukas Masopust, Jakub Jankto, Vladimir Darida; Matej Vydra

„One more positive test result for Covid-19 was revealed in the Czech national team during Tuesday’s testing in Leipzig. This particular player didn’t feel well already before Tuesday’s training session and he remained in a hotel room for preventive reasons..." pic.twitter.com/Q7pMLbwmor — Czech Football Team (@ceskarepre_eng) November 10, 2020

Slovakia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marek Rodak; Peter Pekarik, L'ubomír Satka, Milan Skriniar, Robert Mazan; Juraj Kucka, Stanislav Lobotka, Marek Hamsik; Albert Rusnak, Ondrej Duda, Jan Gregus

Czech Republic vs Slovakia Prediction

Slovakia have built a star-studded squad over the years and will need to meet expectations against their Czech neighbours in this game. The likes of Marek Hamsik and Milan Skriniar have plenty of experience on the international stage and will need to carry their team to a victory.

Czech Republic are currently a point behind Scotland and will need to do all they can to improve their chances of promotion. Both sides are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Advertisement

Prediction: Czech Republic 1-1 Slovakia

Also Read: Real Madrid set to provide Sergio Ramos contract update on Monday