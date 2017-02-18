Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 18th February 2017

18 Feb 2017

Wayne Rooney might move to China in the next 10 days

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's big news comes from Manchester United as Wayne Rooney could be sold before Chinese Super League's transfer deadline. On that note, let's take a look at the major headlines that made the rounds on February 18th, 2017.

Manchester United legend might be on his way to China

Despite Jose Mourinho stating that Wayne Rooney will stay with the Red Devils until the end of the current season, many Chinese clubs have made enquiries about the availability of Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer.

Recently, Paul Scholes revealed that Rooney may look for a new club if he continues to be benched. According to the Telegraph, Beijing Guoan and Guangzhou Evergrande are reported to be the two clubs vying for Rooney’s signature and with the Chinese transfer window ending on 28th February, the next 10 days are expected to be eventful at Old Trafford.

Chelsea enter race to sign highly rated Bundesliga midfielder

The 21-year-old(R) is a target for Chelsea and Liverpool

Chelsea have joined the ranks of clubs interested in the 21-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Mahmoud Dahoud. His contract expires in 2018 and the player has refused to sign an extension which has alerted the European giants.

Along with Chelsea, the Guardian reports that Juventus, PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool have made Dahoud their prime summer target. Antonio Conte is looking for a box to box midfielder to play alongside N'Golo Kante next season and the Chelsea hierarchy have earmarked Dahoud as the perfect candidate.

FC Barcelona identify Aleix Vidal replacements

Vidal is out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury

Spanish publication, AS have revealed a three-man shortlist that Barcelona will look to target in order to replace the injured Aleix Vidal. The fullback was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a terrible ankle injury.

AS reports that the Catalans have identified Malaga's Roberto Rosales, Deportivo la Coruna's Juanfran and Valencia's Joao Cancelo as Vidal’s ideal replacement. There had been reports earlier of an agreement between Valencia and Barcelona for the transfer of Cancelo but it would be very difficult for the former to let go of their prized asset in the middle of the season.

Bayern Munich enter race for in-demand Serie A striker

Andrea Belotti has been Torino’s best player this season

Andrea Belotti of Torino has been the target for many European clubs. Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal have all registered interest in the 23-year-old and La Stampa now reports that the German giants have also entered the race to sign him in the summer.

Torino are destined to sell Belotti after this season and have put a £50 million price tag on their striker, who has scored 19 goals in the 2016/17 season.

Another Premier League referee might be on his way to a foreign league

Michael Oliver has been targeted by the MLS to officiate in the next season

The Sun reports that Michael Oliver might be on his way to the MLS soon. This news comes just after Mark Clattenberg's move to Saudi Arabia which was confirmed two days ago. It is said that the Premier League referees are not happy with the pay structure and the treatment given to them for some of their decisions.

The 31-year-old is considered as one of the best in the English league and his move will reunite him with Howard Webb in the United States, who is all set to become the head of the referees in the MLS soon.