Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 1st June 2017

A quick roundup of today's top transfer news from Europe.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 01 Jun 2017, 21:04 IST

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be given a sizeable transfer kitty

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 1st June 2017. Today’s top stories include Liverpool having funds to make big summer signings, Manchester United rejecting a bid from Real Madrid for David De Gea, Kylian Mbappe’s plans and a couple of done deals. On that note, let’s head right in.

Liverpool will have money to spend this summer

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool’s new chief executive, Peter Moore has said that Jurgen Klopp will be given substantial funds to spend this summer on strengthening his squad. However, Moore did not explicitly state the players Liverpool are looking to sign while a number of players have been linked with a move to Anfield.

Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk, RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita, Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette and AS Roma’s Mohammed Salah have all been linked with moves to Liverpool in the summer but it remains to be seen who Jurgen Klopp finally signs. Either way, the money is there to spent.

Manchester United reject €60 million bid for David de Gea

Another transfer saga on the cards?

Sky Sports report that Manchester United have in fact rejected a €60 million bid from Real Madrid for David de Gea. Manchester United and Jose Mourinho are reluctant to sell their star goalkeeper and have stalled the move again this summer as the transfer window opened in Europe today.

De Gea is keen on the move but United are trying to persuade him to stay at Old Trafford for more seasons to come. There have been rumours of a new contract for the Spanish goalkeeper, but their is no concrete information till now.

Kylian Mbappe keen on joining Real Madrid

The next big thing to Real Madrid?

Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe has had a change of heart and now wants to move to Real Madrid according to Marca. The young Frenchman is wanted by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City as well, amongst a host of other European clubs, but prefers a move to Los Blancos.

However, Monaco do not want to sell their star player after his highly successful break-through season.

Benfica announce Ederson move to Manchester City

Ederson is expected to be the first choice at Manchester City

Benfica have announced that their goalkeeper Ederson has signed for Manchester City for £34.7 million. However, City are yet to confirm the deal as a number of third party ownership issues are yet to be resolved.

The transfer comes as no surprise after Manchester City’s goalkeepers flattered to deceive last season. Ederson will, in all likelihood, become the number one goalkeeper at City.

Darren Fletcher signs for Stoke

Stoke City have confirmed that Darren Fletcher has signed a two-year deal at Stoke City on a free transfer after his contract at West Bromwich Albion was due to run out in at the end of July. He will now join the Potters as he nears the end of his playing career.