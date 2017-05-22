Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 22nd May 2017

A quick roundup of the biggest transfer news from Europe today

22 May 2017

Bakayoko could be on the move this summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 22nd May 2017. Today’s top stories include a three-way battle for a Monaco midfielder, Bayern Munich’s plans this summer and Arsenal and Spurs’ targets. On that note lets head right in.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool in three-way battle for Monaco midfielder

According to the Daily Mail, both Manchester United and Liverpool have submitted enquiries about the availability of Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko. Both clubs are interested in signing the 22-year-old midfielder after his performances for the French club this season.

The paper also reports that Chelsea lead the race to sign Bakayoko following a bid they have already made. There could possibly be a three-way race to sign the dynamic midfielder from the Ligue 1 champions.

Bayern to offload players in addition to retirements

Sanches could be offloaded in the summer

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are willing to offload their young players namely Renato Sanches and Douglas Costa, according to the Kicker. The news outlet reports that Bayern are planning on offsetting the retirement of Phillip Lahm and Xabi Alonso by selling the two youngsters.

Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman are, however, set to stay on at the Allianz Arena despite seeing meagre game time in the recently concluded campaign.

They plan to bring in more quality considering the retirement of their mainstays in the team. However, apart from rumours of signing Hertha Berlin’s left-back Marvin Plattenhardt for €14 million, the names of their targets have not been mentioned at the moment as they plan to rebuild their squad.

Kompany and Aguero to stay, says Guardiola

Much has been made of City’s long-serving duo

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that his star players, Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany, are set to stay on at Manchester City. Speaking with Sky Sports the City manager said, “They will be at Man City next season. They improved a lot, Vincent playing eight or nine games in a row, and we saw something special with him.”

“I can imagine when City won the league, one of the major reasons was Vincent.”

“But we finished 15 points behind Chelsea. Sergio helped us a lot, now we have to find him a better solution and not just depend on Sergio to score goals,” he added.

Liverpool on the verge of signing Leicester’s Demarai Gray

Liverpool are after Leicester’s Demarai Gray

The Mirror states that Liverpool are set to successfully fend off interest from Everton and Tottenham to land Leicester City’s Demari Gray. The talented 20-year-old has a £12 million release clause which the Reds are ready to pay once the transfer window opens in July.

Gray has impressed a number of managers with his direct running and performances for Leicester and could be on his way out this summer.

Spurs look to re-sign Sigurdsson and lead Sessegnon race

Sigurdsson could return to North London

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to stump up £12 million for Fulham prodigy Ryan Sessegnon according to The Sun. The paper reports that Spurs are set to win the race to sign the wonder kid who has been likened to Gareth Bale. The London club look to be in the lead for his signature ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool who have both shown interest in him.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that Spurs are also lining up a £25 million bid for Swansea’s Gylfi Sigurdsson after being put off by Everton’s £50 million price tag for Ross Barkley. Mauricio Pochettino was keen on signing Barkley but has now turned his attention to ex-Tottenham player.