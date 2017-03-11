Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 11th March 2017

The Chilean hasn’t signed a new deal and has just 18 months left on his current contract

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 11th March 2017. European newspapers’ back pages have been littered with a number of deals which could go through and as always we’re here to sort out the best ones from all of them. Let’s head into the thick of it.

Manchester United plan sensational Sanchez swoop

Arguably the biggest story of the day comes from The Metro, who report that Manchester United are set to rival Chelsea for the signature of Arsenal’s wantaway forward, Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean hasn’t signed a new deal and has just 18 months left on his current contract.

According to the paper, he has made demands of a massive £250,000-a-week contract after receiving a big offer from one of Arsenal’s rivals (possibly Chelsea). However, Manchester United are set to rival the Blues in the race for the Chilean international and things could get very interesting in the summer.

Atletico to monitor Diego Simeone’s son

Giovanni plays for Serie A side Genoa in Italy

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Atletico Madrid will be sending scouts to watch Giovanni Simeone, the son of Diego Simeone. Giovanni plays for Serie A side Genoa in Italy and according to the Italian outlet, Atletico are positively sending scouts to watch Simeone junior this weekend.

This could prove interesting as the player has performed well in his first season in Europe in 2016/17. The paper report that scouts will be watching AC Milan defender Mattia Di Sciglio as well.

Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for Dalot

Porto want €20million for their starlet and have already rejected a €10million offer from Barcelona

FC Porto’s Diogo Dalot has attracted ‘a lot’ of interest with his performances this season and as per reports from Spanish outlet AS the full back is wanted by both Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Spanish rivals are vying to bid for the young full-back in the summer.

However, Porto want €20million for their starlet and have already rejected a €10million offer from Barcelona.

Manchester City looking at Dani Alves as an option

Juventus themselves are weighing up a move for Mattia Di Sciglio of Milan

Pep Guardiola is planning to reunite with ex-Barcelona stalwart Dani Alves. The right back who plays for Juventus currently could be an option for Manchester City as they have decided to offload Bacary Sagna.

Juventus themselves are weighing up a move for Mattia Di Sciglio of Milan so Alves could see his game-time limited next season, hence the interest.

Inaki Williams update

Liverpool and Juventus target Inaki Williams has spoken about his future recently and has ruled out a summer move away from Spain. The youngster told Mundo Deportivo, “I am where I want to be and that makes me very happy. I have always fought to stay with Athletic and I have no intention of leaving.”

Both clubs and others in Europe are looking to sign the youngster but he is determined to stay put.