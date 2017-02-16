Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 16th February 2017

A quick look at the major happenings from across Europe on 16th February 2017.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 16 Feb 2017, 19:12 IST

Lionel Messi is a summer target for PSG

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's big news come from Napoli, who are believed to be in a hunt for Manchester United talisman and Premier League giants are behind a Leicester City star. Let's take a look at the major headlines that made the rounds on February 16th, 2017:

Paris Saint-Germain interested in Barcelona superstar

After the Parisians' 4-0 win at home against FC Barcelona, the French side are reportedly looking to haunt the Catalans back in summer with a move for their talisman, Lionel Messi. PSG's technical director and former Barcelona player, Patrick Kluivert was speaking to the media after the game between the two sides in the Champions League.

He said, "Never say never," when asked about PSG's interest in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Messi is yet to sign a new deal with Barcelona with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2018.

Pep Guardiola to move for Arsenal star, says Xavi Hernandez

Jack Wilshere is a target for Manchester City and Liverpool

Barcelona legend, Xavi Hernandez has made a huge claim saying that Guardiola will bid for Jack Wilshere in the summer. Wilshere played a sensational game for Arsenal against Barcelona back in 2011 and the Catalan said that Wilshere has been a favourite of the Manchester City boss since that eventful game.

The 25-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with Bournemouth as opportunities became rare for him at Arsenal with the midfielder missing entirety of the last season calf injury.

Napoli president reveals Manchester United talisman is his dream target

According to his agent, Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to end his career at Napoli

Recently in an interview, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is his dream target. The Swede's contract with United ends in the summer and previously, his love for Naples has been made public by his outspoken agent, Mino Raiola.

His agent also said that Ibrahimovic wants to end his career at Napoli whereas Manchester United are keen to offer the striker a one-year extension to fend off interest from Europe's big leagues.

Jose Mourinho targets upcoming Serie A star

Andrea Belotti has 17 Serie A goals in the 2016/17 season

Andrea Belotti has been nothing short of exceptional for Torino this season as Manchester United manager wants him to lead his side's attack in the future. He is a long-term target for the club with Mourinho regularly sending scouts to keep tabs on the striker's progress.

He has already scored 19 goals this season and Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Red Devils are set to offer a big sum to Torino in the summer if Zlatan Ibrahimovic departs for Napoli.

Leicester City's star target for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur wants to sign Riyadh Mahrez

After making an inquiry in January, Spurs are set to bid for Riyadh Mahrez in the summer. Mahrez has been below par this season for the reigning Premier League champions but still grabbed the African player of the year award for 2016.

With Leicester struggling in the relegation battle currently, Mahrez will definitely look for a move to a top English club, according to ESPN. He has a deal with Leicester till 2020 which means the Lilywhites will have to splurge a big amount in order to secure his services.