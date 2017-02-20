Daily transfer news and rumours roundup: 20th February 2017

A quick look at the latest transfer happenings from across Europe.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 20 Feb 2017, 18:15 IST

Toni Kroos is rumoured to be summer target for the Red Devils

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's big news comes from Manchester United as reports suggest Jose Mourinho has made Toni Kroos his prime target. Along with that, let's take a look at the major headlines that made the rounds on February 20th, 2017:

Real Madrid midfield general a target for the Red Devils

Toni Kroos has been a long-term target for Manchester United with the German midfielder close to a move to the Premier League back in 2013/14. The deal could not go through but according to the Independent, Manchester United have revived their interest in the 27-year-old and want to make Kroos their long-term midfield powerhouse.

Real Madrid are believed not to sanction a sale of their prized asset but every player has a value and Manchester United are more than capable to match any asking price.

Spurs set to bid for Atletico Madrid star

Kevin Gameiro has not settled to life at Atletico Madrid

The Mirror reports that the Colchoneros are said to listen to offers for their last summer signing which cost Atletico £35 million. A summer bid is being readied by Spurs for Kevin Gameiro to solve their striking issue and provide able support to Harry Kane.

Despite Gameiro recently scoring the fastest La Liga hat-trick in 22 years and scoring 11 goals in the season along the way, the former Sevilla striker has failed to settle and have a desired impact at the Vicente Calderon which has made Diego Simeone ready to offload him after just one season.

Real Madrid wantaway star alerts Premier League clubs

The 23-year-old is frustrated with his reduced playing time at Real Madrid

Isco has started just 11 league games this season and recently he admitted in an interview that he is worried about his future at the Bernabeu. The 23-year-old recently provided both the assists in a 2-0 win over Espanyol and proved his worth to Zinedine Zidane.

But with the manager not considering Isco as the first choice, the Spaniard will move after this season according to the Mirror. Spurs have been monitoring him for long with Arsenal and Manchester United also interested in Isco.

Liverpool beat Manchester United for teenage sensation

The Reds have stolen a march on their rivals, Manchester United to the signing of 16-year-old Yasser Larouci. The youngster is an attacking midfielder at Le Havre and recently turned down a contract to stay with his parent club. Liverpool are set to sign him in the coming months to bolster their academy.

Le Havre has been home to a number of exciting talents like Riyadh Mahrez, Paul Pogba and Dimitri Payet.

Manchester United handed boost in chase of one of Premier League's deadliest striker

Romelu Lukaku will leave Everton at the end of the season

Calciomercato have reported that Everton have sought out a replacement for Romelu Lukaku for the next season as they know the Belgian will be leaving Merseyside in the summer. The Toffees are set to sign Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski which is a good news for Manchester United.

They have made a shortlist of strikers to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Lukaku being close to the top of it. Ed Woodward sees the 23-year-old as a long-term option for the Red Devils and is willing to pay more than £60 million for the Belgian.