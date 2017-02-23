Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 23rd February 2017

Chelsea and Man City are chasing Bonucci

Chelsea and Manchester City are back in for Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci

According to The Sun, Chelsea and Manchester City are both on alert after Leonardo Bonucci reportedly fell out with Massimo Allegri. The 29-year-old defender had a ‘huge bust-up’ with his manager and was dropped from the squad that faced FC Porto last night in the Champions League and was slapped with a heavy fine.

The player who played under Antonio Conte at Juventus, signed a new five-year-deal in December last year itself, however, Gazzeta dello Sport report that he will now consider his future following the incident.

Both English clubs will have to break the bank to sign the defender, while City clearly need him more, he could prefer West London given his previous relationship with Conte.

Real Madrid and Florentino Perez plot European domination

Perez is eyeing three blockbuster signings

This is the biggest story of the day. As reported earlier on Sportskeeda, Real Madrid and Florentino Perez are poised to swoop for three of Europe’s brightest talents to revive a new Galacticos era at the club. It could be a massive coup for Los Blancos should they pull it off.

Julian Brandt is in high demand

The German wonderkid Brandt is wanted by big European teams

The 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen player is in demand across Europe according to SkySports. The sports broadcaster and media outlet report that the young German is Jurgen Klopp’s number one target in the summer as he looks to bolster his Liverpool squad. However, Sky also states that European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are exploring options to sign the talented youngster as well.

Emmanuel Petit says Antoine Griezmann will ‘definitely’ move to Manchester United

"He will bring goals, assists and his winning mentality as well"

Ex-France national player Emmanuel Petit has suggested that Antoine Griezmann will leave Atletico this summer for Manchester United. While speaking to Soccer AM he said, “I think he will come to Manchester United, definitely. He has a great partnership with Pogba in the national team, they are very good friends as well.”

"He will bring goals, assists and his winning mentality as well." he added.



Stay tuned for more updates on this deal, this could go through, given that Petit is well informed with the happenings of French players.

Ivan Perisic linked to Chelsea

Inter’s Perisic is linked to Chelsea again

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan’s attacking midfielder Ivan Perisic is on Chelsea’s radar as they look to spend this summer with Champions League qualification almost guaranteed for the Blues next season. Perisic has been continually linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the course of the last six months and report that Chelsea scouts will be present for Inter’s game against Roma in the Serie A this weekend.

Arsenal and Manchester United scout Andre Silva

Andre Silva in demand

According to the Daily Express, both Manchester United and Arsenal scouts attended the game between FC Porto and Juventus in the Champions League last night to watch Andre Silva in action. The Porto striker has been in fine form for his club netting 13 goals in the Portuguese league and has reportedly attracted the interest of Chelsea and Manchester City too.

However, it looks like a head on battle between the Gunners and the Red Devils for his signature with both clubs in the market for a striker.