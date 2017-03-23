Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 23rd March 2017

A quick roundup of the biggest transfer news from Europe

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 23 Mar 2017, 20:30 IST

Manchester United are planning to bid for Willian in the summer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 23rd March 2017. As the opening of the transfer window slowly edges closer, Europe’s back pages are buzzing with rumours of blockbuster deals. As always we summarise the best deals in our roundup. Europe’s heavyweights are all featured in today’s roundup so let’s head right in.

Manchester United plotting double swoop for Alderweireld and Willian

The Sun reports that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has identified Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Chelsea’s Willian as two targets that he wants to sign this summer. The United boss wants to bolster his defence with a solid and tried and tested defender in the Premier League and Alderweireld fits the bill perfectly.

He has also identified the lack of quality down the flanks at United and wants to link up with his former signing Willian. Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is still the Red Devils’ number one target but if they miss out on the Frenchman, Mourinho wants a winger, and Willian is the best-suited option for the Portuguese boss.

However, pricing Willian away from Chelsea could be a little difficult while Tottenham will look at holding on to Alderweireld as well.

Antonio Conte in for a centre-back with Bonucci or Rudiger high on priority list

Antonio Conte wants to link up with Bonucci again

According to reports from the Daily Star, Antonio Conte has ‘sounded-out’ a move for Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci. The 28-year-old Italian defender has played under Conte both at Juventus and with the Italian national side and his former boss now wants to link up with him again.

Chelsea will face stiff competition from Manchester City as Pep Guardiola wants to sign the defender as well. However, Bonucci’s previous ties with Antonio Conte could help in making sure the defender signs for Chelsea.

A bid of around £50-60 million is what Juventus are holding out for and the Italian defender’s bust-up with Max Allegri further hints at the possibility of the move materialising. Chelsea also sent scouts to watch Roma’s German centre-half Anthony Rudiger in action against England in the recent international friendly between the countries in Dortmund.

Manchester United have an edge over Liverpool in signing Atletico Madrid’s highly rated centre-back

Manchester United and Liverpool want Atletico’s Jose Gimenez

AS in Spain reports that both Manchester United and Liverpool have contacted the representatives of Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez regarding a possible transfer to England. The Spanish media outlet reports that United lead Liverpool in the race to sign the defender from Atletico with both clubs looking to bolster their defence in the summer.

Gimenez has not played as often this season under Diego Simeone after slipping down the pecking order at the Vincente Calderon. He is valued at €45 million by his current club and is reportedly open to a move as he looks to get more regular playing time.

Arsenal to bid for Arda Turan as Barcelona step up chase for a winger

Arsenal to bid for Arda Turan this summer

The Times report that Arsenal are planning a £25 million summer bid for Barcelona’s Turkish winger Arda Turan. The Barcelona winger has not featured as much as he would have liked under Luis Enrique and Arsenal are monitoring the situation and are planning to bid for the winger when the transfer window opens.

Barcelona meanwhile are interested in Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez and according to Sport are planning a €40 million bid to sign the Algeria International. The Catalan giants are also looking at Sevilla winger Vitolo as another option should Turan leave the club.

Real Madrid and Chelsea looking at signing Juventus’ Alex Sandro

Real Madrid and Chelsea want Juventus full-back Alex Sandro

According to reports from A Bola, both Real Madrid and Chelsea are battling it out to sign Juventus’ highly rated full-back Alex Sandro. Real Madrid want a long-term replacement for Marcelo with Fabio Coentrao expected to leave the club in the summer and the 26-year-old left back Alex Sandro is a potential replacement in the left-back department.

Chelsea are also sniffing around with the London club planning on bolstering their squad for the Champions League next season. However, Juventus are looking at offering the full-back a new deal soon to keep him in Turin.