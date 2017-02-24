Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 24th February 2017

A quick look at all the major news that made headlines in Europe today.

24 Feb 2017

Raphael Varane might be reunited with Jose Mourinho soon

Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature Everton's rejected bid for their former prodigy and names that are shortlisted to replace Claudio Ranieri at Leicester City. Along with that, let's take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on 24th February 2017:

Manchester United and Real Madrid set for a swap deal in the summer

Spanish outlet, Don Balon have reported that Real Madrid club president, Florentino Perez has made David De Gea his number one target in the summer. Perez knows that United would not budge down for their prized asset for any sum or for a like for like replacement in the form of Keylor Navas. Hence, Perez is rumoured to offer defender Raphael Varane to the Red Devils in a swap deal for De Gea.

The French defender was brought to the Bernabeu by Mourinho from Lens and has since established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Everton had a bid rejected for Manchester United legend last month

Everton had made an approach for Wayne Rooney last month

The Toffees had made an audacious January bid for Wayne Rooney, the Daily Mirror reports. The Manchester United captain has been primarily left with a role on the bench this season and is set for a move away from Old Trafford in the summer according to various reports. His agent, Paul Stretford was in China recently to listen to offers from the Far East but Rooney recently aired his intention of staying with the Red Devils for this season.

Everton have looked for a return of their local boy since long as they even tried their luck last month. Ronald Koeman looks set to register his interest in Rooney in the summer as well with Everton set to spend big after the season ends.

Leicester City reveal shortlisted names to replace Claudio Ranieri

The Foxes sacked Ranieri, who led them to the Premier League title last season, after a dismal defence of their league title. Leicester are yet to score a league goal in the 2017 calendar year as one disappointing result after another has forced the club hierarchy to sack "the Tinkerman".

English papers have reported many names to replace the Italian with Roberto Mancini being at the forefront of it. Mancini has an experience of the league and has played for the Foxes during his playing career.

Other names being touted for the hot seat are Nigel Pearson, Guus Hiddink and Frank de Boer.

Atletico Madrid line up Antoine Griezmann replacement

Lacazette has played brilliantly in recent seasons for Lyon

Atletico Madrid believe that star striker, Antoine Griezmann is destined for a move away from the Colchoneros after this season. Manchester United have made their intentions clear of a big money move for the forward in the summer and Atletico have identified Lyon's Alexander Lacazette as a replacement for Griezmann.

The Telegraph reports that Lacazette has been monitored for a long time by the La Liga giants and will make a move for the Frenchman after Griezmann departs after the current campaign for around £40 million.

Manchester United might lose an outfield player in the coming days

The winger might be on his way to China as before as Tuesday

Chinese Super League's transfer window closes on Tuesday and after their failed attempts to tempt Wayne Rooney, Chinese clubs have set their sights on Ashley Young before deadline day. The out of favour winger has failed to get playing time under Jose Mourinho and has attracted interest from CSL outfit, Shandong Luneng.

Sky Sports reveal that the Chinese club is set to offer £10 million for the wantaway player with the Red Devils looking to accept an offer for the former Aston Villa man.