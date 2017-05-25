Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 25th May, 2017

A quick roundup of today's top transfer news.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 25 May 2017, 20:53 IST

Ander Herrera has been Manchester United’s best player this season

Today's top stories include Barcelona's pursuit of a Manchester United player, Arsenal in for a surprise player, Manchester United and Juventus' transfer plans raiding Bayern Munich.

Barcelona target Ander Herrera

According to Sport, Barcelona are targeting Manchester United’s midfield dynamo Ander Herrera. Ernesto Valverde, who is expected to be named as the next manager at the Nou Camp on Monday is eyeing a reunion with Herrera whom he coached at Atletico Bilbao earlier in the Spaniard's career. However, it will be difficult for the Catalan club to lure Herrera to Catalunya after the player emerged as a key member of Jose Mourinho’s Europa League winning squad over the course of the season.

Herrera himself has said he is committed to United but a bid from Barcelona could change his mind. Whether this move goes through or not remains to be seen, but United’s qualification for the Champions League will surely boost the chances of Herrera staying on at Old Trafford.

Arsenal in for Thorgan Hazard

Another Hazard in London?

Arsenal are eyeing a summer move for Eden Hazard’s younger brother Thorgan Hazard according to Jeunes Footeux. The younger Hazard plays for Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga and has reportedly impressed Arsene Wenger after a string of good performances for his current club.

The Gunners are expected to submit a bid of €18 million for Thorgan Hazard’s signature when the transfer window opens.

Juventus join Renato Sanches race

Renato Sanches has failed to make a real impact at Bayern

Juventus are preparing to hijack Manchester United’s bid to sign Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches according to The Sun. The Portuguese youngster has made just six starts for Bayern Munich this season and has been put on the transfer list by the German champions.

Both Juventus and Manchester United are willing to spend on the youngster and are head to head in the race for his signature. Jose Mourinho wants Renato Sanches to slot into his midfield to bring in more creativity while Juventus see him as an ideal young player to complement Paulo Dybala.

Manchester United, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur to battle for Douglas Costa

Another unhappy man at Munich

Both Manchester United and Tottenham are interested in signing Douglas Costa from Bayern Munich according to La Stampa via Calcimercato. Juventus have already submitted a bid of €25 million but United and Spurs are both monitoring the situation and are likely to place higher bids for the Brazilian winger. This comes shortly after Bayern decided to offload Costa following the retirement of Philip Lahm and Xabi Alonso.

Everton put Ross Barkley for sale at £50 million

Ross Barkley’s time as a Blue has seemingly come to an end

Everton have resigned to the fact that Ross Barkley wants to leave the Merseyside club this summer after refusing a new contract and have decided to put him up for sale. However, their inflated price-tag of £50 million has deterred his potential suitors from signing him.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham were interested in signing Barkley but have not opened up negotiations due to Everton’s demands. The Toffees will probably need to reduce their estimated value of Barkley in order for the deal to materialise.