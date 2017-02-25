Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 25th February 2017

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 25 Feb 2017, 19:11 IST

Manchester United are targeting Neymar

Manchester United making a move for Neymar

As we at Sportskeeda reported some time back today, Manchester United are willing to pay Brazilian starlet Neymar’s €200m buyout clause. Jose Mourinho has personally called Neymar multiple times in order to persuade him to join the Red Devils. If the clause is met Barcelona could be forced to sell the star man and lineup either Paulo Dybala or Antoine Griezmann as his replacement.

Arsenal handed Lacazette boost and eye Malaga’s Pablo Fornals

Pablo Fornals: England calling?

Marca in Spain reports that Arsenal are interested in Malaga’s midfielder Pablo Fornals. The 21-year-old player has scored four La Liga goals for his side from midfield and the Gunners are reportedly expected to meet his buy-out clause of £10 million.

While The Metro reports that Arsenal have been handed a boost in signing Lyon’s star forward Alexandre Lacazette. The Lyon club president Jean-Michel Aulas was quoted as saying that he expects‘very significant sales before June 30’. The paper suggests that this is probably because a lot of clubs are targeting Lacazette, so Arsenal need to move quickly.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic stalling on contract extension at Manchester United

Ibrahimovic is stalling on a contract extension at Manchester United

According to the Daily Mirror, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is stalling on a contract extension at Manchester United. The English paper reports that the Swede is concerned about United not qualifying for the Champions League next season. The Swede reportedly wants to play in the Champions League after missing out on playing the competition this campaign and he does not want to risk losing out on playing in the tournament for a second straight season.

The striker is reportedly considering his future after United's chances of featuring in the world’s most elite club competition look bleak. However, the Red Devils do have a second route into the Champions League if they win the Europa League this season.

Chelsea targeting Casemiro with Manchester United also interested

News from DiarioGol in Spain suggests that Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is a target for both Chelsea and Manchester United. The Spanish outlet reports that Los Blancos’ midfielder has made extravagant demands for a huge salary rise if he is to sign a new deal with the Madrid club.

Premier League rivals Chelsea and United are understood to be closely monitoring the situation and will bid for the player if contract talks break down with his current club.

Liverpool given hope of signing Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool could sign Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic

The Daily Mirror reports that Liverpool target Christian Pulisic could be sold by Borussia Dortmund. The Reds have been interested in signing the 18-year-old player from Dortmund, but now the German club’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has hinted at a possible transfer.

Watzke was quoted telling Ruhr Nachrichten: “Especially in the offensive area, we tend to have too many players. Something can happen there.” This has given Liverpool the green light to go ahead and place a bid for the Dortmund youngster.