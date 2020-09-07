Dalian Pro vs Jiangsu Suning prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Dalian Pro are set to play Jiangsu Suning at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base for their latest Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture on Tuesday.

Dalian Pro come into this game on the back of a 4-0 victory over Henan Jianye. Goals from Salomon Rondon, Marek Hamsik, Sam Larsson and an own goal from Ke Zhao secured the win for Rafa Benitez's side. However, the win was hampered by the fact that midfielder Cui Ming'an got sent off late in the second half.

Salomón Rondón opened the scoring for Dalian today with this early goal against Henan Jianye.👇

pic.twitter.com/lvozYaFOAA

Jiangsu Suning, on the other hand, won 1-0 over Shandong Luneng on Thursday. Italy international and former Inter Milan forward Eder scored the lone goal of the game to seal the deal for Jiangsu Suning.

Jiangsu Suning beat Shandong Luneng 1:0. Shandong Luneng had some chances to take the lead but Marouane Fellaini's header hit the post. Eder Martins, who was introduced the game in the 2nd half for Ivan Santini, scored the only goal from a tight angle. 2 wins in a row for Jiangsu pic.twitter.com/x6VOgHorKx

Dalian Pro vs Jiangsu Suning Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Dalian Pro have won three games, lost four and drawn four.

Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 win for Jiangsu Suning. Goals from Eder and Alex Teixeira resulted in victory for Jiangsu Suning, while Salomon Rondon scored the consolation goal for Dalian Pro.

Dalian Pro form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-D-W-W

Jiangsu Suning form guide in the Chinese Premier League: L-L-D-W-W

Dalian Pro vs Jiangsu Suning Team News

Dalian Pro have some injury concerns. Manager Rafa Benitez will be unable to call upon the services of forwards Shan Huanhuan and Emmanuel Boateng, with both out injured. Midfielder Cui Ming'an is suspended.

Injured: Shan Huanhuan, Emmanuel Boateng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Cui Ming'an

Meanwhile, Jiangsu Suning too are dealing with some injuries. Defender Zhang Cheng is injured, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielders Wu Xi and Luo Jing.

Injured: Zhang Cheng

Doubtful: Wu Xi, Luo Jing

Suspended: None

Dalian Pro vs Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhang Chong, Tong Lei, Wang Yaopeng, Marcus Danielson, Sun Guowen, Lin Liangming, Marek Hamsik, Sam Larsson, Zhao Xuri, Sun Bo, Salomon Rondon

Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gu Chao, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Yang Boyu, Miranda, Zhou Yun, Ji Xiang, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Xie Pengfei, Alex Teixeira, Ivan Santini

Dalian Pro vs Jiangsu Suning Prediction

Both teams have enjoyed an upturn in form. Dalian Pro will be confident after thrashing Henan Jianye, and much will depend on Venezuelan international Salomon Rondon to provide the firepower upfront.

Jiangsu Suning, on the other hand, have Eder in fine form. The likes of Alex Teixeira and Ivan Santini too will have to be at their very best to get a positive result.

Prediction: Dalian Pro 1-1 Jiangsu Suning

