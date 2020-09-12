Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Dalian Pro are set to play Shanghai Shenhua at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base on Monday in their next Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture.

Dalian Pro come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Jiangsu Suning on Tuesday. Former West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United striker Salomon Rondon scored for Dalian Pro, with Brazil international Miranda scoring a late equaliser for Jiangsu Suning.

Salomón Rondón scores his 7th goal of the campaign to put Dalian up 1-0 over Jiangsu.



Rondón has now been involved in 10 goals in 10 games (7 goals, 3 assists).



The game is still 1-0 in the 75th minute.



pic.twitter.com/QY5xgzxAkB — FUTVE English (@FUTVEEnglish) September 8, 2020

Shanghai Shenhua, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Shandong Luneng on Wednesday at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium. Former Southampton striker and Italy international Graziano Pelle was the goalscorer for Shandong Luneng, with Giovanni Moreno scoring late to ensure that Shanghai Shenhua shared the spoils.

Giovanni Moreno dribbled past 3 defenders to score the late equaliser to make it 1:1.

Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

In 12 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Dalian Pro have won three games, lost five and drawn four.

Their most recent match was a 2-2 draw. A brace from Venezuela international Salomon Rondon for Dalian Pro was cancelled out by goals from South Korea international Kim Shin-wook and midfielder Alexander N'Doumbou.

Dalian Pro form guide in the Chinese Premier League: L-D-W-W-D

Shanghai Shenhua form guide in the Chinese Premier League: L-D-L-D-D

Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Dalian Pro have no known injury concerns, and manager Rafa Benitez is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Similarly, Shanghai Shenhua have no known injury worries. Manager Choi Kang-hee looks likely to have every player in his squad fit and available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhang Chong, Tong Lei, Wang Yaopeng, Marcus Danielsson, Sun Guowen, Lin Liangming, Zhao Xuri, Marek Hamsik, Sun Bo, Sam Larsson, Salomon Rondon

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zeng Cheng, Zhang Lu, Feng Xiaoting, Bi Jinhao, Wen Jiabao, Zhao Mingjian, Stephane Mbia, Alexander N'Doumbou, Yu Hanchao, Giovanni Moreno, Yang Xu

Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Dalian Pro have found form under manager Rafa Benitez, after a slow start to their season. Striker Salomon Rondon has been key to this revival, while former Napoli midfielder Marek Hamsik has been ever-present in midfield. It is imperative that these two attacking threats are at their very best against Shanghai Shenhua for Dalian Pro to shine.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Shenhua have failed to win any of their last five league games. Veteran midfielder and captain Giovanni Moreno, as well as China international Yu Hanchao, need to lead the attack for the club. This encounter is likely to go in favour of the home side by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Dalian Pro 1-0 Shanghai Shenhua

