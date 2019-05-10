Daniel James: Player Profile of Manchester United's latest winger target

Swansea v Brentford - FA Cup Fifth Round

Daniel James is set to be the first signing for Manchester United since the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old was all set to join Leeds during the January transfer window but Swansea decided to keep him until at least the end of the season at the last minute.

Here's all you need to know about United's first signing of the summer transfer window, Daniel James.

Daniel Owen James on the 10th of November 1997 in Beverly, England. He started his footballing career with Hull City, joining the Tigers at the age of 7. A highly regarded prospect during his days with the Tigers, Daniel James joined Swansea City in 2014 after 8 years at the KCOM.

The winger joined Shrewsbury Town on loan in 2017 after impressing the Swans hierarchy during his time with the U23s, even naming him on the bench during Swans match against Stoke City in the Premier League in 2016.

The loan spell with the Salops was short lived as the winger failed to get into the first team of the First Division club and returned back to the Liberty Stadium a month later.

Daniel James continued his progress with the U23s prompting the manager to give the winger his debut in the 8-1 mauling of Notts County in the FA Cup. The Welsh international even scored the first professional goal of his career against Notts County on his debut.

The League debut for the young exciting winger soon followed as he came on as a sub against Birmingham City in a 0-0 at St Andrew's in August. More good news was to follow as Ryan Giggs gave the then 20-year old his Wales debut against Albania in November.

The 21-year scored his first league goal against Norwich in November, a couple of days after making his international debut. He scored his first ever international goal on his competitive debut for Wales against Slovakia in the UEFA 2020 Euro Qualifiers.

Daniel James ended his full debut season with 38 appearances in all competitions with 5 goals and 10 assists.

This is what Manchester United legend and Wales manager Ryan Giggs had to say about the 21-year old winger.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs on Daniel James

"He's a talent. When you've got that raw pace, you're a threat at any level so as a winger, obviously for me playing as a winger, when I was younger, you then have to develop the other parts of your game which I feel he is doing.

"He's played up front as well which will help him because that gives you an appreciation of what you need to do.

Player Profile

Name: Daniel Owen James

Date of Birth: 10th November 1997

Place of Birth: Beverley, England

Nationality: Welsh

Age: 21

Height: 5ft 7in

Positions: LW/RW

Previous Clubs: Hull City, Shrewsbury Town(loan), Swansea City