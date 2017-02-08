Real Madrid star hands in transfer request

The defender who was signed on a 6-year contract wants to cut-short his stay at Bernabeu

@falsewinger by Sripad News 08 Feb 2017, 13:08 IST

Goodbye Madrid?

What’s the story?

Real Madrid defender, Danilo has reportedly handed in a transfer request. The right back is said to be unhappy with the number of chances he is getting up the club and wants to leave them in the summer.

Florentino Perez has also confirmed that Danilo wants to leave the club as he cannot cope with the pressure he has to deal with Real Madrid. According to AS, Perez informed fans present at Asador Donostiarra for the 20th anniversary of the Federation of Peñas del Real Madrid that Danilo had asked them to leave.

Zidane prefers to play Carvajal over the Brazilian international and with the Spaniard playing well, Danilo is getting no chance to break into the team. The former FC Porto defender has played just 13 matches of which one has been a substitute appearance.

In case you didn’t know...

Danilo was signed by Real Madrid for €30 million from FC Porto in the summer of 2015. He was signed on a six-year contract by then Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

The defender never got to play under the Italian as he was sacked and replaced by Rafa Benitez in the summer. He has failed to live up to the expectations of the Bernabeu faithful and has been booed by Madrid fans.

The heart of the matter

Danilo was a highly rated defender during his time at FC Porto. However, ever since he joined Real Madrid, he has not been able to cope up with the pressure.

He played 24 games in the La Liga last season - scoring twice and assisting five times. He also played a role in Real Madrid's Champions League winning run - 7 games.

He was partly responsible for Real Madrid's dismal start to the calendar year as he scored 2 goals - one of which got them eliminated from the Copa del Rey. The own goal against Celta Vigo ended the Los Blancos' hopes of winning the treble this season.

What’s next?

Zidane already prefers Carvajal over the Brazilian, and so, he will allow Danilo to leave Real Madrid. The right-back is just 25 years old and would walk into a lot of teams across Europe.

Despite being a flop at Madrid, he has got the potential to be a great addition to the team. He has got the pace and stamina to run up and down the wings, and that is something most managers want from their full-backs.

Despite not being favoured at the club, Madrid will not sell him for a low price. They spent €31.5 million to land him and would try to recoup as much as possible of it.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are on the look-outs for a right-back to replace Branislav Ivanovic and Philip Lahm respectively. Ivanovic was sold to Zenit Saint Petersburg in January while Lahm is set to hang up his boots in the summer.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Carlos Ancelotti was the manager who signed Danilo at Madrid and would be more than happy to have him at Bayern Munich as well. Antonio Conte loves to have players who run up and down the wings throughout a match and Danilo fits his bill perfectly.

It will be interesting to see where Danilo ends up. Even a move back to FC Porto might be on the cards!