David De Gea's top 5 saves of the decade

Nurein Ahmed FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has established himself as one of the finest shot-stoppers in world football. After showing genuine promise as a teenager whilst playing for his boyhood club Atletico Madrid, he rose to stardom at the turn of the decade when he joined Manchester United for the then British record fee for a goalkeeper in 2011 to replace the retired Edwin Van Der Sar.

Indeed it was big gloves to fill for the slim, unproven young Spaniard who, just like many foreign players in the Premier League, found life extremely difficult in his initial years. He made a number of high profile mistakes in his early stage at United, losing his number one spot momentarily, but then regained it permanently after retaining the club's faith and trust with a series of match-winning performances. Huge credit certainly goes to Sir Alex Ferguson who confessed at the time that the media were desperate for De Gea to fail.

De Gea has merited his place in United's folklore and his four Sir Matt Busby Players' player of the year are a vindication of this fact. His shot-stopping abilities are unquestionably second to none and his agility is outstanding. In this article, we analyze the top 5 saves made by De Gea in this decade.

The Spanish goalkeeper has produced a handful of jaw-dropping saves in his decade-long career at Manchester United and Spanish national team and a compilation of only five saves doesn't do justice to his incredible performance in the last decade. But in this list, the saves have been put down on the basis of the importance and relevance of the match and how impressive they were to the eye of the onlookers.

#5 Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, 2015)

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United secured a crucial victory in May 2015 at Crystal Palace that put them within touching distance of qualifying for the Champions League. Goals from Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini saw them preserve a slender 2-1 advantage, but they called out to David De Gea to bail them out with a tremendous instinctive save in the second half just moments before they found the winner courtesy of Fellaini.

Scott Dann teed up Glenn Murray from a long ball, and the Palace striker had De Gea to beat. Murray who is deadly from those positions attempted a deft chip and De Gea threw out an arm to save it. It proved to be a priceless moment for the United 'Player of the Year' as his side would go on to score the winner minutes later.

1 / 5 NEXT