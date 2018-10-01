Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
David Luiz explains what Maurizio Sarri instructs the team 'every single day' 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
347   //    01 Oct 2018, 10:35 IST

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

David Luiz has hailed new boss Maurizio Sarri and claimed that the Italian asks the players to enjoy every single day of their life as professional footballers and Chelsea players. The Brazilian defender also added that Sarri is offering a lot of happiness and enjoyment at his disposal.

In case you didn't know...

After having fallen out with former boss Antonio Conte, David Luiz has resurrected his career at West London in some style. The 31-year-old has played every single minute of the league so far whilst his side has only conceded five goals in seven matches.

The heart of the matter

Both the manager and the player have mutual respect for each other and enjoy a warm yet civil relationship. Sarri had earlier tipped Luiz as one of his most important players and later added that the centre-back can play his style of football with aplomb.

Luiz too, has opened up on how he is loving life under the new gaffer many a time. Speaking to Chelsea TV after his side's 1-1 draw against Liverpool, he said,

"Sarri is giving us a lot of happiness to play football. We are trying to enjoy. He gives us a lot of confidence. He shows us what he wants. He gives us the details about the game. He works hard in every situation. And also as a human he's a fantastic person."

Luiz elaborated:

"Every single day he says to us 'you have the best job in the world, so you have to enjoy'. You have to try to do this with a big smile. Many people in the world don't have this privilege."

The former Paris Saint-Germain defender also affirmed that no one at Chelsea was getting carried away by their fantastic start to the season.

"We're not going to win the title in this (game, against Liverpool), we tried to do our best to win the game and we continue to work hard every day. The season is long, it's just the beginning. Let's continue to play."

What's next?

The Blues will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they welcome Hungarian champions Videoton on Thursday. Following that fixture, they travel to Southampton on Sunday.

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
