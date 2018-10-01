Sarri: David Luiz can play my football at Chelsea
Maurizio Sarri said David Luiz can play his way of football, while the Chelsea head coach has been surprised by the defender as a "player and a man" since replacing Antonio Conte.
Brazilian centre-back David Luiz was frozen out by former boss Conte last Premier League season but the veteran is back in the fold under Sarri in 2018-19.
David Luiz has been a mainstay this term, playing in all seven of Chelsea's Premier League fixtures, including the 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool.
And former Napoli boss Sarri lauded the 31-year-old's ability after he appeared set to leave Stamford Bridge.
"He is much better than I thought before [I arrived]," said Sarri. "Much better, as a player and a man.
"I don't know what happened before but when I arrived immediately I had a feeling he is a very good player for my way of football as he is a very technical centre-back.
"I appreciate very much the man as he is direct. If he has to say something to me, he does that."
Maurizio Sarri: 'We're improving match by match.'
Sarri added: "I like direct people. Very much.
"He was a little confused as two seasons ago he was a protagonist but then came six months without playing. So he was a little confused.
"I think he is very able to play my way with his characteristics. He is very technical and understands the action of the defensive line very much."