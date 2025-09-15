“He wouldn’t do it to Maguire” - Pundit accuses Bruno Fernandes of unfairly going after Manchester United teammate with cold stare in City derby loss

Former Liverpool right-back Steve Nicol reckons Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was wrong to stare down left-back Patrick Dorgu for delivering an apparently poor ball during the 3-0 Premier League loss at Manchester City on Sunday (September 14).

Phil Foden gave the Cityzens an 18th-minute lead as they led at the break. With the visitors failing to mount a comeback, Erling Haaland struck twice in the second period as Ruben Amorim's side slumped to their second loss in four league games.

The Red Devils dominated possession (55%) at the Etihad, but only two of their 12 shots were on target, which eventually proved to be their undoing. Nicol had a go at United boss Amorim for looking beref of ideas, saying on ESPN FC's YouTube channel:

“Well, they need to change him (Amorim) then. There’s no point waiting. He’s basically saying, ‘next time we step on the field, this is what we’re dishing out again because I’m not changing anything’. There’s nobody in the United team that’s going to change anything either. It looks a little bit like self preservation, to be honest, because there’s certainly no team (there).

Nicol also highlighted Fernandes' stare at Dorgu as a sign of things that aren't right at Old Trafford at the moment:

"They are not running around looking after each other, not covering for each other. You’ve got your captain who gave Dorgu the coldest stare during this game because he gave him a ball he didn’t like. That one situation there tells you exactly what’s up at Manchester United.”

Former MLS star Alejandro Moreno chimed in on the Dorgu stare:

“I have no affiliation with Manchester United nor with Dorgu. I don’t even care if he plays or not. But the moment when Bruno gave that look, I’m watching the game and as a former professional, I was yelling at him. You know exactly where that’s coming from and he does it to the young guy.

"He wouldn’t do it to Maguire. He picks and chooses who is the guy that I’m going to get after because you know there isn’t going to be a reaction from Dorgu. That is not the example you need from a captain."

Following the defeat, United are 14th in the standings, having won just once in four games, with four points off as many games, a point adrift of the drop zone.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Ruben Rmoim

Things don't get any easier for Manchester United, as they next take on Chelsea at home on Saturday (September 20), hoping to rebound to winning ways following their drubbing at the Etihad.

The Blues have had a better start to the season than Ruben Amorim's side, going unbeaten in four games, winning two. They are four points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who have won all four matches.

Last season, United drew 1-1 at home in the league with the Blues, with a Bruno Fernandes giving the hosts a 70th-minute lead from the spot before Moises Caicedo equalised four minutes later.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More