“There is a family and my children behind this” - Barcelona hero Eric Abidal breaks silence after false rumours about his death circulate online

Former Barcelona defender Eric Abidal has dismissed reports of his death circulating on social media. The 46-year-old was at the Camp Nou between 2007 and 2013.

Since retiring in 2014 after a short stint with Olympiakos, he returned to his old stomping ground four years later, as the club's director of football, where he would remain for two years.

Fast forward five years, Abidal - who has battled liver cancer since 2011 - was reported by Le Parisien (based on multiple X reports) that the former player breathed his last following a second liver transplant. However, Abidal has dismissed the rumours, writing in an Instagram story, as per the Parisien (via GOAL):

"Some rumours should never exist. I'm here with my family, and everything is fine. Respect is essential. There is a family and my children behind this. To be clear, I'm fine, I'm alive and well. Thank you for your support and messages of concern. Let's focus on what really matters."

Abidal had a liver transplant in 2012 following surgery while he was in the midst of his playing career at Barca, but he bounced back and played on for two years before hanging up his boots.

In six seasons at the Camp Nou, spanning nearly 200 appearances across competitions, the former France international scored twice, winning a slew of titles. They include four La Liga and two UEFA Champions League titles, among other domestic and international honours.

How have Barcelona fared this season?

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick

Barcelona have had a decent start to the season, their second under former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Hansi Flick. The defending domestic treble champions are coming off a 6-0 La Liga home win over Valencia at the weekend.

Braces by Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Fermin Lopez kept the holders two points adrift of early pacesetters and arch-rivals Real Madrid, who have won all four outings.

Hansi Flick's side are next in continental action, travelling to Newcastle United on Thursday for their UEFA Champions League opener. Three days later, they host Getafe in La Liga.

