Alejandro Garnacho refuses to acknowledge mistake that cost Chelsea win vs Brentford as he shares message for fans after debut

Alejandro Garnacho has refused to acknowledge that his error arguably led to Brentford's equalizer in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea last weekend. The left-winger was meant to track and prevent Fabio Carvalho from coming in contact with the ball during a set-piece.
However, Garnacho lost track of Carvalho, who went on to score Brentford's last-gasp equalizer in added time (90+3’). After the encounter, the left-winger’s mistake was a subject of discussion on social media.
Amid the arguments regarding his error, Garnacho has sent a message to the Blues supporters. The Argentine international shared via his Instagram handle:
"Very happy to wear this shirt for the first time.🫶🏼See you Wednesday in UCL. Thanks for the support blues.@Chelseafc💙."
While the left-winger featured for only 11 minutes against the Bees, he was criticized for denying Chelsea a key victory. However, Garnacho has refused to acknowledge his error, but he has rather thanked the fans for their support during his debut game.
The 21-year-old joined Enzo Maresca's side from Manchester United for a reported £40 million transfer fee this summer. He will be looking to make an impact in attack as he's keen on becoming a regular player in Maresaca's starting XI this season. Garnacho scored 26 goals in 144 appearances for the Red Devils before moving to Stamford Bridge.
"We didn’t deal with it" - Reece James on the goals that Chelsea conceded against Brentford
Reece James has revealed that the Blues prepared but failed to deal with the errors that led to them conceding two goals against Brentford. While he admitted that they are disappointed with the result, James added that the Premier League giants are focused on their next game.
During an interview after the draw against the Bees, James said (via Chelseafc):
"They caught us on the counter [in the first half], and we were prepared for that, but we didn’t deal with it. The second one is a set-piece where they are super strong and we didn’t deal with it today. We came to win, and we dropped points today. We are disappointed but the game is done now. It’s time to focus on the next game."
Chelsea are ranked fifth in the league standings, having registered eight points from four games this term. They will commence their UEFA Champions League campaign against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, September 17.