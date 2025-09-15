“That means he has no private life” - Samir Nasir criticises Kylian Mbappe after finding out about Real Madrid star’s preference

Former Manchester City star Samir Nasri has criticised Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe for not having a private life. The former midfielder believes the Frenchman needs to get out of his house and mingle with the fans.

Speaking on Mundo Deportivo, Nasri urged Mbappe to connect with the real life outside of the pitch. He wants the striker to hire a driver, get out on the street in his car, and do a day-to-day chore, without worrying about fans stopping him or what others might think. He said:

“A license is a form of independence, being able to do what you want when you want, to go out without having to be accountable. That means he has no private life, not even with his family. When he has to do something, he has to hire a driver. There are bigger stars than him who have emerged, who have driven and gone around the ring road!"

“He can go out on the street, he’s not going to cause a fuss! There are people who will stop him and take pictures with him. But that’s the price of fame. When I was 18, I went to buy bread. My father would drive, I would get out of the car, go into the bakery and buy bread in Marseille, a city that lives off football. You have to do that, to be connected to real life.”

Kylian Mbappe moved to Real Madrid last summer, leaving France for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old ran down his contract at PSG, and has been a key figure at Santiago Bernabeu since his move.

What did Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe say about private life?

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe spoke to L'Equipe earlier this month, revealing that he does not have a girlfriend as he wishes to focus on his career. The Frenchman added that he wishes to avoid questions about his private left, adding that he likes to keep a low profile and said:

“Everyone builds their life differently. I did it thinking that football was my whole life, and that I wanted to make the most of my career. Maybe I'm wrong... Maybe I'm right. Only the future will tell me, or God in due time. When you choose things, the result is easy to accept. It comes down to the fine line between paranoia and vigilance. Some people want to harm you, but that's not everyone."

Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, revealed that she has asked the Real Madrid striker about having a girlfriend. However, the Frenchman does not see time for a relationship in his 'messy' life.

