“What’s your philosophy? Doing nothing?” - After ‘lazy’ Amorim says he won’t change despite Manchester United loss to City, ex-Chelsea star hits out

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has hit out at Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim after the manager revealed that he would not change his tactics. He questioned the Portuguese coach's philosophy, claiming that he has been lazy for not trying anything different.

Ad

Speaking on ESPN FC, Leboeuf stated that Manchester United's tactics did not bring out the best in Benjamin Sesko, as the striker did not get crosses inside the box to utilize his strengths. The former French defender added that Amorim was not doing anything to get his team to win matches and said:

“I don’t even know his philosophy. What has been his philosophy since he joined Man United? The guy did so well in Portugal, and when he arrived here, the first season he was like ‘I didn’t pick the team so we’re going to wait for next season’. We just started the new season and he’s saying, ‘well, I’m not going to change anything’."

Ad

Trending

“What is your philosophy? Doing nothing? That’s not a philosophy, that’s being lazy. You have to try to do something. He put Sesko up front and I didn’t see any crosses. Maybe the big guy wasn’t at his best, but at least try to use him. Ask Mazraoui and Dorgu to try to cross the ball for the big guy to get a header. We didn’t see one good cross, nothing for Sesko. I don’t understand what he meant.”

Ad

Manchester United lost 3-0 to Manchester City on Sunday, September 14, in the Premier League. Phil Foden opened the scoring with a header in the first half, before Erling Haaland scored twice in the second half to seal all three points for Pep Guardiola's side.

Gary Neville warns Ruben Amorim that he faces sacking at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has suggested that questions need to be asked about Rüben Amorim's future as manager if the Red Devils lose to Chelsea next week. He added that the feeling of anger and frustration after losses has gone away and said (via Manchester Evening News):

Ad

“I think there will be some pressure applied to the manager and his rigidity of sticking with the system. There have been times when I have seen United lose this type of match when I feel angry and frustrated. I just feel nothing, which is even worse. This has been a nothing of a performance. United have just been beaten. With Chelsea next week, another defeat and big questions would start to be asked."

Manchester United sit 14th in the Premier League table with 4 points from their opening four games. Amorim was appointed in November 2024, and has won just eight of his 31 league matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More