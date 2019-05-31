De Ligt to Manchester United almost a done deal, Paul Pogba wants Juventus return because of Cristiano Ronaldo and more Serie A news: 31 May 2019

De Ligt has reportedly completed his Manchester United switch

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Bertolacci confirms AC Milan exit

The midfielder has endured a torrid time at AC Milan after joining the club from Roma in 2015.

AC Milan finished their 2018-19 Serie A campaign in fifth spot, thereby missing out on Champions League football next season.

Andrea Bertolacci, who barely featured for AC Milan in the recently concluded season, finally announced his goodbye to the Milan-based club, via an Instagram post.

“Sunday on the field with the disappointment of not having finished in a Champions League place.

“Officially, in a few days, a chapter in my life will close. That I’ll never deny. Rather. I grew up, became a man and a father, in Milan and at Milan.

“Things didn’t go exactly how I wanted them to, but I accept my responsibilities. Despite my faults, they should probably be distributed equally.

“I should have, and above all WANTED, to give more, especially in this past season. One day, I’ll tell you my version of events. Right now, it would be entirely useless.

“Today is the day I say goodbye. I thank Milan, their directors, my Coaches and all my teammates who accompanied me over the years.

“I look forward to starting a new chapter in my career. And I’m sure: it’ll be beautiful.”

Pogba set for Juventus return after persuasion from Ronaldo

Paul Pogba has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks, following Manchester United's disappointing season. The Frenchman will not be able to play in the Champions League next season if he chooses to remain at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils reportedly insist that they will not let their star midfielder go for cheap as they demand no less than an eye-watering €188 million for him. The report reveals that Real Madrid have put an offer worth €150 million, but that was not enough for the English side.

Juventus, on the other hand, appear to be the favourites in the transfer race at the moment. Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly even called Pogba to convince the 26-year-old to return to Turin, and the Frenchman is said to be interested in wearing the Juventus shirt again after the persuasion.

It is understandable that Juventus are reluctant to meet United's economic demands for the World Cup winner. Thus, the Old Lady are ready to include Paulo Dybala to sweeten the deal. Dybala has been linked with United numerous times, even before Ronaldo's arrival in Turin.

Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United almost a 'done deal'

The Dutch sensation has garnered attention across Europe, following his impressive spell with Ajax. Matthijs de Ligt was a key part of the Ajax side which reached the Europa League final in the 2016-17 season before losing to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

He has continued his outstanding career by leading Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals and winning the domestic double this term. Barcelona and Juventus have been heavily linked with making a move for him. However, Manchester United have recently appeared as the favourites in the transfer saga.

According to Spanish journalist Diego Martinez, De Ligt's Manchester United switch is almost done.

"De Ligt to #MUFC is a done deal pending medicals. Total agreement with Ajax, the player and Raiola. I don’t expect any news till after the International games.

"In the next week or so you will see conflicting articles. This is to build hype around the deal which #MUFC want."

Martinez also added,

"Agreement was made 5 days ago. Raiola, as you know from the Pogba saga, loves his name in the limelight which is why you will see many conflicting articles.

"Van Der Sar played a part in the deal. He supposedly told De Ligt that #MUFC would be the best place for him to develop."