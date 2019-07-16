De Ligt Transfer News: Ajax captain all set to seal a move to Juventus

Ajax's star defender Matthijs de Ligt set to move to Turin.

What’s the story?

Matthijs de Ligt's transfer to Juventus is nearing its conclusion according to renowned Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio. After heavy speculation surrounding the Ajax captain's future, it seems his move to the Italian giants is all but done. The player is said to arrive in Turin tomorrow and will undergo his medical on Wednesday.

In case you didn’t know…

After a splendid 2018-19 campaign with Ajax, de Ligt was heavily linked with a host of European giants. Besides Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, and Manchester United also showed great interest in the youngster.

It was earlier reported that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo himself asked de Ligt to join the Italian champions after the UEFA Nations League final between the Netherlands and Portugal.

The heart of the matter

If reports coming out of Italy are to be believed, de Ligt to Juventus is done deal. The Dutch international will arrive in Turin tomorrow and will undergo his medicals on Wednesday following which his transfer will be made official.

#DeLigt alla @juventusfc, è fatta: domani in tarda serata l’arrivo a Torino, mercoledì le visite mediche @SkySport #calciomercato — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 15, 2019

Serie A champions are finally looking to seal the deal after agreeing personal terms with the player. The transfer fee the Bianconeri are set to pay Ajax is reported to be €75 million.

The Dutch international's agent, Mino Raiola earlier this month stated that all that was left now was that the two clubs agreed on a fee and now Marc Overmars made it all but clear that a deal is close as he stated:

"The end of the transfer of De Ligt is near".

"We're awaiting bank guarantees because we are very strict with this at Ajax. Hopefully, things will progress, but I think there will be no further obstructions. They are Italians."

What's next?

Juventus, after the signings of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, and de Ligt look like serious contenders for the UEFA Champions League next season under their new manager Maurizio Sarri.