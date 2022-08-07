"Deal will be completed soon" - Fabrizio Romano confirms PSG are close to completing surprise deal for Manchester United target

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly close to signing Manchester United target Fabian Ruiz from Napoli.

A report from Goal claimed that United are pursuing Ruiz after a deal for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong stalled in recent weeks. However, PSG are supposedly close to finalizing a move for the 26-year-old.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Fabrizio Romano), talks between the midfielder's camp and the Ligue 1 outfit are at an advanced stage. The deal is expected to wrap up in the coming days.

Ruiz is an important part of Luciano Spalletti's set-up at Napoli. He featured in 23 Serie A games last season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

The Spain international is adept at keeping possession and playing incisive passes from the middle of the park. United could use his presence in midfield, especially after the departure of Paul Pogba on a free transfer earlier this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Keylor Navas will be discussed with Napoli in a separated deal.



Luís Campos, big fan of Fabián: deal now really close. First call, Paris Saint-Germain are closing on Fabián Ruiz as new signing! Talks are very advanced and the deal will be completed soon.Keylor Navas will be discussed with Napoli in a separated deal.Luís Campos, big fan of Fabián: deal now really close. First call, @CorSport Paris Saint-Germain are closing on Fabián Ruiz as new signing! Talks are very advanced and the deal will be completed soon. 🚨🇪🇸 #PSGKeylor Navas will be discussed with Napoli in a separated deal.Luís Campos, big fan of Fabián: deal now really close. First call, @CorSport. https://t.co/22Ynak2Wg7

However, PSG could throw a spanner in the works for United and prevent them from signing the former Real Betis midfielder. De Jong's transfer saga seems to have no end in sight and the Red Devils seem primed to miss out on Ruiz as well.

Ten Hag has overseen the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, and Christian Eriksen this summer. The Denmark international can play as a central midfielder for the Dutchman's team.

However, it is evident that the Dutch manager is keen to add another proven central midfielder to his ranks. With the transfer window shutting down on September 1, it remains to be seen if he will be able to add a new face to his midfield.

Manchester United start off their Premier League campaign against Brighton

Manchester United will take on Brighton and Hove Albion on August 7 as they look to get off to a winning start to the new Premier League season. The Red Devils started this summer's pre-season off in great fashion, beating Liverpool by a 4-0 margin in Thailand.

They followed it up with comprehensive wins against Melbourne Victory (4-1) and Crystal Palace (3-1). A 2-2 draw against Aston Villa was followed by a 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid and a 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallacano.

It is no secret that Manchester United are in the market for a new midfielder. Ten Hag's starting XI, especially in the middle of the park, could provide an insight into his plans for United's current midfielders.

Scott McTominay, Fred, Donny van de Beek, James Garner, and Eriksen are some of the names in contention for a place in Ten Hag's midfield right now.

Paul Merson has predicted all the GW 1 fixtures of the Premier League. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far