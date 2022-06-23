3 possible destinations for Declan Rice this summer

Declan Rice is one of England's highest rated midfielders. At the age of 23, he is the captain of West Ham United and is tipped to move to one of England's top clubs. Several teams are in search of a defensive midfielder and Declan Rice offers the added benefit of being Premier League proven.

Rice has two years left on his current contract with an option for a third. With the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni moving to Real Madrid for £72 million, the price has been set for young and exciting midfielders. Any deal for West Ham's captain will likely start at £70 million and could exceed £100 million with add-ons. The market will be small considering how only a few clubs in the Premier League can afford such a price.

#1 Manchester City - Declan Rice as competition for Rodri

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Manchester City already have a wealth of talent in all areas of the pitch. However, in midfield, they are set to lose Fernandinho this summer. The Brazilian stalwart will be hard to replace, and while Rodri is the starting defensive midfielder, Pep Guardiola will want the competition. Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked to the club, but Rice could be another option.

Sam Inkersole @Sam_InkersoleTM Pep: "Declan Rice is an excellent young player and he will be a top player in English football for many years." #WHUFC Pep: "Declan Rice is an excellent young player and he will be a top player in English football for many years." #WHUFC

Earlier this year, Guardiola did reveal his admiration for Declan Rice in a press conference before a game against West Ham. The issue for City would be whether they can spend so much money having already acquired Erling Haaland this summer. Kalvin Phillips would be a cheaper alternative, but Declan Rice remains an elite option.

#2 Manchester United - Instant starter

Vitesse v Ajax - Dutch Eredivisie

Manchester United have long been linked with a move for Declan Rice but have been put off by the price quoted by the Hammers. Rice would walk as an instant starter into United's midfield, which consists of Fred and Scott McTominay. United, unlike some of the other clubs, are not in the Champions League, which would deter Rice from making a move.

Football Daily @footballdaily



reaction to Ole starting with the same midfield of Fred and McTominay from Wednesday night 🗣 "United were 2-1 down the other night when McTominay left the field for Pogba. I like McTominay and Fred but I think they are limited." @GNev2 reaction to Ole starting with the same midfield of Fred and McTominay from Wednesday night 🗣 "United were 2-1 down the other night when McTominay left the field for Pogba. I like McTominay and Fred but I think they are limited."@GNev2 reaction to Ole starting with the same midfield of Fred and McTominay from Wednesday night https://t.co/CW1timoF63

United are also heavily linked with a big-money move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong. If United do acquire the midfielder, they will turn their attention to other areas of need rather than pursue a move for Rice. De Jong isn't a defensive midfielder and Declan Rice could easily play alongside the Dutchman. Similar to the case with City, United are looking at alternatives.

#3 Chelsea - Homecoming

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League

Declan Rice is a Chelsea fan, his whole family are Chelsea supporters, and he was a player at Cobham's academy before he was let go by the club. He is good friends with Mason Mount and his idol is John Terry. It is no secret that West Ham would come to the table if Chelsea put in a good bid for Rice.

Though communication between the two clubs is quiet at the moment, the move shouldn't be underestimated.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"I speak to him a lot, I speak to him all the time. For me growing up being a



[via The Overlap] Declan Rice on 'childhood idol' John Terry:"I speak to him a lot, I speak to him all the time. For me growing up being a #Chelsea fan, having a season ticket, going to all of the games, being in the academy, just looking at him, everything was him. JT."[via The Overlap] Declan Rice on 'childhood idol' John Terry:"I speak to him a lot, I speak to him all the time. For me growing up being a #Chelsea fan, having a season ticket, going to all of the games, being in the academy, just looking at him, everything was him. JT."[via The Overlap]

What we do know is that West Ham have a strong interest in Chelsea forward Armando Broja (via Sky Sports). Chelsea also sold West Ham's Kurt Zouma last summer. The groundwork has been laid for negotiations to take place. With Jorginho and Kante in their 30s, Chelsea lack a defensive midfielder and have done so since Nemanja Matic left the club.

Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of the young player, and it has been reported that Todd Boehly is ready to back the German. Chelsea won't pay a three-figure amount for Rice, though. What could happen is that Chelsea could negotiate an initial fee of around £70 million and then reach a triple figure based on different clauses that Declan Rice reached. One to keep an eye on for sure.

