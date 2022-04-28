Defining moment for David Moyes as West Ham aim to reach Europa League final

The UEFA Europa League has finally reached its business end, with West Ham United, Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig and Rangers set to slug it out for places in the final.

Among the two semi-final fixtures, though, more eyeballs are on the game between West Ham and Frankfurt. Both teams made it to this stage after earning some impressive results.

The Hammers qualified with a 4-1 aggregate victory against Lyon, having beaten the Ligue 1 side 3-0 away from home. Meanwhile, Frankfurt defeated Barcelona at the Camp Nou in what was a statement victory.

With Thursday’s semi-final first leg set to be played at the London Stadium, David Moyes’ side would relish reaching the Europa League final after the impressive run they’ve had in the competition thus far.

West Ham United @WestHam



COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒



#UEL | #WHUSGE A European semi-final under the lights at London Stadium. This is what it is all about 🤩COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒ A European semi-final under the lights at London Stadium. This is what it is all about 🤩COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒#UEL | #WHUSGE https://t.co/PkrHy0cPNe

West Ham slight favorites

West Ham are slight favorites for the game, but Frankfurt have equally proven that they are capable of grinding out results on the road.

The Bundesliga side got the better of Real Betis and Barcelona en route to reaching this stage and their qualification is more impressive when you consider the fact that they won away from home against both teams.

Frankfurt’s strong away form in the Europa League should trouble West Ham, who are winless at home in their last three matches in all competitions.

That said, the Hammers will start as slight favourites after resting their key players during last week’s Premier League game against Chelsea. This is their biggest game of the season and it is imperative that they rise to the occasion.

West Ham United @WestHam TEAM NEWS



On Zouma: “Kurt is back doing light work. He is ahead of schedule."



On Ogbonna: "Angelo's back in the building."



On Diop: "Issa is doing quite well. He feels a little better than we first hoped. It won’t be as long as we thought."



🗣 David Moyes



#UEL | #WHUSGE TEAM NEWSOn Zouma: “Kurt is back doing light work. He is ahead of schedule."On Ogbonna: "Angelo's back in the building."On Diop: "Issa is doing quite well. He feels a little better than we first hoped. It won’t be as long as we thought."🗣 David Moyes 📋 TEAM NEWSOn Zouma: “Kurt is back doing light work. He is ahead of schedule."On Ogbonna: "Angelo's back in the building."On Diop: "Issa is doing quite well. He feels a little better than we first hoped. It won’t be as long as we thought."🗣 David Moyes#UEL | #WHUSGE

Moyes’ defining moment

Moyes has had a turbulent career in the last decade. From a stable job at Everton, the Scotsman failed stints with Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

However, he has managed to transform West Ham since taking charge in 2019. The 59-year-old has got the Hammers consistently challenging for a place in Europe and now he has taken them to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

It’s a defining moment for a manager who was written off just a few years ago and Moyes believes the Hammers have what it takes to beat Frankfurt on Thursday.

He said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"We have got a good chance. They are a really good side, who have put out a couple of big teams in this competition.

“But we have as well. I want us to feel positive about it and try and enjoy it as much as we can. We have to start getting used to it and thinking this is where we are supposed to be."

Moyes has reached the last four in Europe for the first time in his managerial career but he can take the Hammers one step further. It won’t be easy beating the German side but the Hammers certainly have what it takes to get to the final.

