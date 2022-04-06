West Ham United vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League features a round of quarter-final fixtures this week as West Ham United lock horns with Lyon on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

West Ham United are in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have slumped after a strong start to their season. The Hammers defeated Everton by a 2-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lyon, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations in Ligue 1 so far. Les Gones edged Angers to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

West Ham United vs Lyon Head-to-Head

West Ham United have not faced Lyon in an official fixture and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week. The Hammers have been a robust unit under David Moyes and remain dark horses in the Europa League.

Lyon have struggled this season and face an uphill battle to qualify for the Europa League this year. The French outfit will need to make several improvements to their game to stand a chance in the competition this season.

West Ham United form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Lyon form guide: W-D-D-L-W

West Ham United vs Lyon Team News

West Ham United have a strong squad

West Ham United

Angelo Ogbonna is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this match. Manuel Lanzini is serving a suspension and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Angelo Ogbonna

Doubtful: Ben Johnson

Suspended: Manuel Lanzini

Lyon have a depleted squad

Lyon

Maxence Caqueret, Rayan Cherki, and Sinaly Diomande are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Tete is ineligible for the Europa League and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Maxence Caqueret, Rayan Cherki, Sinaly Diomande

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tete

West Ham United vs Lyon Predicted XI

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio

Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @OL_English days until we're back in



days until we're back in @EuropaLeague action and the squad is working hard in the sun! ✌️ days until we're back in @EuropaLeague action and the squad is working hard in the sun! 🌞https://t.co/Z8OzseH2lC

Lyon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Lopes; Emerson, Castello Lukeba, Thiago Mendes, Leo Dubois; Tanguy Ndombele, Houssem Aouar; Lucas Paqueta, Romain Faivre, Karl Toko-Ekambi; Moussa Dembele

West Ham United vs Lyon Prediction

West Ham United have been fairly impressive under David Moyes and will look to build on their success in Europe. The likes of Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio have excelled this season and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Lyon have been a shadow of their former selves this season and cannot afford another poor performance on Thursday. West Ham United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-1 Lyon

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi