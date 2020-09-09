Denmark 0-0 England: Player Ratings as the Three Lions fail to meet expectations in toothless performance | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

England and Denmark played out a dull 0-0 stalemate in the UEFA Nations League in what was a game that severely needed a shot in the arm. Gareth Southgate's defensive formation did England no favours and the Three Lions put up a shockingly disappointing performance in a game that they were expected to win.

Denmark had the lion's share of chances throughout the game as the likes of Christian Eriksen and Kasper Dolberg threatened Jordan Pickford's goal on either side of the half-way mark. Apart from a single opportunity that fell to Harry Kane in stoppage-time, England had next to no chances in the final third and sorely lacked a source of creativity.

Unlucky not to win that at the end but lots of positives to take from the two games 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/D9SuySs4BX — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 8, 2020

England struggled against a well-drilled Denmark outfit

England failed to assert their influence on the game in the opening stages and struggled to get on to the ball as Christian Eriksen and Thomas Delaney pulled the strings for Denmark in the middle of the pitch. Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling did make some good runs but did not see enough of the ball to make a significant impact.

The first clear-cut chance of the match came towards the end of the first half as Kasper Dolberg found himself through on goal but failed to beat Jordan Pickford in England's goal. Eric Dier and Kalvin Philipps did not have the best of games as Denmark were able to dominate significant periods of the first half.

Denmark had a good first half

England grew into the game in the second half and did enjoy plenty of the ball but lacked the cutting edge in the final third and failed to create any chances of note. Denmark continued to create their fair share of goalscoring opportunities and looked more likely to break the deadlock as the game progressed.

England's best chance came in the last minute of the game as a horrendous mistake from Kasper Schmeichel gave Harry Kane an excellent opportunity to score into an open goal. Mathias Jorgensen was on hand to complete a heroic goal-line clearance, however, and Denmark managed to come away from the match with a well-deserved point.

Jordan Pickford - 7.5/10

The fact that Jordan Pickford was one of the best England players on the pitch speaks volumes of his team's dismal performance tonight. The England shot-stopper was good with the ball at his feet and made an excellent stop to deny Kasper Dolberg in the first half.

Conor Coady - 6.5/10

Conor Coady had a good game on the ball but was troubled by the physicality and presence of Kasper Dolberg on a few occasions. The Wolves captain did just about enough to keep the Danish striker at bay and enjoyed a fairly positive debut.

1990 - Conor Coady is the first @Wolves player to start for England in a men's international since Steve Bull against Poland in October 1990. Pack. pic.twitter.com/Sw9umTZNDX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 8, 2020

Eric Dier - 5.5/10

Eric Dier was tormented by his former teammate Christian Eriksen and was beaten far too easily in important areas of the pitch. The Tottenham man often ventured out of position and was will need to do better to keep his place in the side.

Joe Gomez - 6.5/10

Joe Gomez was arguably the pick of Gareth Southgate's defensive line against Denmark and ensured that England was able to deal with the Danes' chief attacking threats in the final third. The Liverpool centre-back is finding his feet in the England national team and put in a robust performance today.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold was not at his best against Denmark and failed to bring his impeccable crossing ability to the fore for England. The Liverpool full-back did link up well with Jadon Sancho but did not trouble his opposite number.

🤷‍♂️ Just a reminder that Jack Grealish created more chances (91) than any other Englishman in top-flight football last season



Kieran Trippier is responsible for 2 of England's 3 key passes after 70 minutes. That's three key passes for the entire team. Three pic.twitter.com/36kLWEKH7q — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 8, 2020

Kieran Trippier - 6.5/10

Kieran Trippier's time with Diego Simeone certainly seems to have improved the defensive aspects of his game. The Atletico Madrid defender did not offer much in attack but was a solid presence on the pitch and won most of his individual battles.

Declan Rice - 6/10

Like much of the England national team, Declan Rice was far below his prodigious best today and was forced to stay on the back-foot to deal with Denmark's creative midfielders. The West Ham star did manage to break up a few attacks but could not initiate forward forays of his own.

Kalvin Phillips - 5/10

Kalvin Phillips was given a surprise start today but failed to make the most of his debut and struggled to drive through Denmark's midfield line-up. The Leeds United midfielder did not have an impact on the game and was replaced by Jack Grealish in the second half.

Sterling was nowhere near his best against Denmark

Raheem Sterling - 5.5/10

Raheem Sterling desperately tried to make something happen throughout the game but was crowded out by Denmark and was not allowed to find his feet on the pitch. The Manchester City forward did force some regulation saves from Kasper Schmeichel but was largely anonymous in England's defensive setup.

Jadon Sancho - 5/10

Jadon Sancho was shockingly irrelevant in the first half and did not see much of the ball as Denmark cut off all passing lanes to the England prodigy. The Borussia Dortmund winger did manage to put a few crosses into the box but could not create anything of note.

Harry Kane - 5.5/10

Harry Kane has not been at his best in England's colours for nearly a year now and did not do himself any favours tonight. The Tottenham striker did manage to trouble Andreas Christensen on a few occasions and had the best opportunity of the game but could not get on to the scoresheet.

Substitutes

Maitland-Niles made his debut tonight

Mason Mount - 6.5/10

Mason Mount came on for Kalvin Philipps in the second half and his introduction did see England enjoy more possession of the ball. The Chelsea forward was unable to break Denmark's lines, however, and could not create a goalscoring opportunity.

Jack Grealish - 6/10

Jack Grealish was introduced late in the second half and did manage to string together a few passes. The Aston Villa midfielder did well for his side but was not given enough time to settle on the pitch.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6/10

The Arsenal youngster was given his debut against Denmark but had less than ten minutes on the pitch and could not make much of an impact.

